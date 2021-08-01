Coachella Valley Energy Commission’s 1st meeting set for Thursday

IMPERIAL — The Coachella Valley Energy Commission will be having its organizational and first meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday with the ultimate goal for the district is to be allowed to handle local issues at the local level.
At the forefront of IID’s concerns is Assembly Bill 1021, sponsored by Assemblymember Chad Mayes, I-La Quinta, becoming law.
Mayes’ office on Friday said nothing has changed on its end regarding the bill moving forward, but added the Assembly is still in recess until Aug. 15, so nothing can happen until then.
AB 1021, which is aimed at forcing Coachella Valley representation on the IID board, passed 73-1 in the Assembly in June and moved to the state Senate.
The bill would require that the IID board expand from five to six members, with the new delegate being appointed by the Fourth District Riverside County Supervisor, as well as $500,000 being set aside to study the issue of equal representation.
Among the supporters of AB 1021 is Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, whose district covers all of Imperial County and a slice of Riverside County.
The Coachella Valley Energy Commission will be composed of two IID directors and nine representatives from across the greater Coachella Valley appointed by the cities of Coachella, Indio, La Quinta and the counties of Riverside and Imperial along with Cove Communities Services Commission, tribal nations and two at-large members selected by the full commission.
In the original bylaws, IID Division 2 Director JB Hamby, who authored the bylaws, named all five IID board of directors to the commission, but one of the revisions in the bylaws reduced that number to two directors.
According to the Aug. 3 IID Board of Directors meeting agenda, Hamby is recommending that he be appointed as chairman of the commission with IID Board President James Hanks serving as the other board member.
However, other directors said they, too, want to be considered for the commission.
Director Norma Sierra Galindo said she would like to appoint Director Alex Cardenas as chairman of the commission with her being the vice chairman, but she said she is concerned the decision has already been made prior to any discussion.
At Tuesday’s Imperial County Board of Supervisors’ meeting, Chairman Mike Kelley asked Intergovernmental Relations Director Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter for an update on the commission.
Baxter told him the commission passed by a 3-2 vote, and the revision also passed by the same vote a week later. She said initially there were going to be 14 members, but that was later reduced to a number she did not know (11).
Kelley then asked about AB 1051 and was told “that legislation is still proceeding.”
On Friday, Kelley said in light of Mayes’ bill likely becoming law, which could result in the commission disbanding, the effort might turn out to be a lot of nothing, but he added he understands the hope that something could be worked out.
“ It’s a sad state of affairs,” he said, adding it doesn’t make any sense to engage with Coachella Valley and for them to do all the work since the IID board will still make the final decisions.
The commission is intended to provide immediate representation for Coachella Valley energy stakeholders in the near-term and create the plan for what energy service and governance looks like in the Coachella Valley after 2033, the date in which IID’s 99-year lease agreement ends, Hamby wrote in an email.
“ These are incredibly important conversations that are long overdue,” Hamby wrote in an email. “This is the first time in the 87 years of IID energy service to the Coachella Valley that stakeholders have been convened to work collaboratively toward appropriate local representation and planning for what energy service to the Coachella Valley looks like today and into the future.”
Thursday’s agenda will include introductions, an overview of the IID energy department, background on IID’s energy service to the Coachella Valley, purpose of the commission, review and revision of the bylaws, and what future CVEC collaboration should look like.
“ Be sure your community isn’t left out of these important decisions and that you have a seat at the table,” Hamby wrote.
To submit the name of a community’s interim or formal appointment to the commission, contact Rosa Maria Gonzales at rmgonzales@iid.com or (760) 898-1877.
