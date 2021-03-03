HOLTVILLE — Thirteen persons died in a two-vehicle crash at Norrish Road and Highway 115 near Holtville Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol Border Division Chief Omar Watson at a Tuesday morning press conference said the fatalities were all from 25 occupants in a maroon Ford Expedition SUV that was struck on its left side by a semi-truck hauling two gravel trailers at the intersection about 6:15 a.m.
Watson said that at the time of the crash, the semi was traveling north on Highway 115 and the Expedition was traveling west on Norrish Road.
Watson said it is unknown if the Expedition stopped at the stop sign, but the SUV entered the intersection in front of the semi-truck, leading to the collision.
Twelve of the 13 occupants of the Expedition, including the driver, died at the scene, and the 13th died at El Centro Regional Medical Center, Watson said.
There were skid marks on Highway 115, but it is not known if those were from the semi.
Watson said several of the occupants in the SUV were ejected and thrown onto the roadway, but by the time they arrived it was hard to determine how many because some of those who survived the crash were able to pull themselves out of the vehicle.
He said some of the occupants died after being ejected from the Expedition and others died while still in the SUV.
According to El Centro Regional Medical Center, seven patients were transported to the hospital with several life-threatening injuries, though all are reported to be in stable condition now.
Pioneer Memorial Healthcare District Spokeswoman Karina Lopez said the hospital received three patients about 10 a.m. Two of those were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego between 10 a.m. and noon.
The driver of the semi is being treated for undisclosed moderate injuries at ECRMC.
The age ranges for the 13 occupants who died, Watson said, were between 20 and 55, and for the range for the 12 who survived the crash was between 16 and 55 years of age.
Although the presence of 25 persons in a single SUV invited plenty of questions and speculation, Watson said he was not going to provide any information besides the crash, including if the occupants might have been farmworkers or if there were any U.S. citizens in the SUV
“Obviously that vehicle is not meant for that many people,” he said. A Ford Expedition can safely seat up to eight people.
ECRMC reported the patients transported to them had fractures, life-threatening head injuries and chest injuries.
Watson said authorities are working with the Mexican Consulate to determine who was in the vehicle to notify the next of kin.
He also said the rate of speed for both vehicles at the time of the crash is not known.
He said no members of law enforcement were pursuing the SUV.
Watson was asked if the SUV could have been involved in human smuggling, but he said CHP cannot speculate whether that was occurring.
There is widespread speculation among many that the 25 occupants in the SUV were being smuggled into the United States.
Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Kelley, a former chief probation officer, said he thinks it was a human smuggling effort because 25 farmworkers would not cram themselves into a small vehicle.
“If it was for farmworkers they would not be packed in like that,” Kelley said. “That was a human smuggling issue.”
He said those involved in human smuggling know the more people they transport, the more money there is to be made.
“It was a horrible accident, and I hope it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “My heart goes out to the victims and families.”
Watson also said response to the accident scene was a collaborative effort, as the Holtville Fire Department, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, Imperial County Fire Department, Imperial County Coroner’s Office and the U.S. Border Patrol assisted.
It didn’t take long for the tragedy to turn political.
“SHAME ON COUNTY OF IMPERIAL,” Calexico City Councilman Raúl Ureña said in a Facebook post roughly three hours after the accident. “Where is the public transit? Where are our plans for safer county roads? The past [Board of Supervisors] President (Luis) Plancarte would complain about workers carpooling due to COVID, but did nothing to solve the problem the pobreza of low wages put them in.”
He concluded: “I don’t want to see anyone blaming their deaths on too many people in a car. This is government failure.”
Reception to Ureña’s comments was cool at best. “No, sir, the shame is on you for exploiting this situation for your bereft political goals,” one reader responded.
Watson said people need to keep in mind that 13 people died and several more had injuries.
“It’s a very sad situation, but we are working collectively with these agencies to find out what happened,” Watson said, reiterating law enforcement officials do not know yet what caused the collision.
CHP did not respond to questions on whether the SUV had been modified to fit 25 people and whether the added weight of close to 2 tons of passengers could be a cause for the crash.
Watson said at the press conference that Highway 115 would be closed for several hours
Calls and messages left with the Border Patrol were not returned.
