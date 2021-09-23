SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation (OEFI) is accepting public comments on its Conservation Agriculture Planning Grant Program (CAPGP) draft request for proposals.
The CAPGP has been under development since 2020 with consideration of stakeholder input from the Environmental Farming Act Science Advisory Panel. The latest Draft RFP incorporates many of the public comments received this year between May 13 and June 15.
The CAPGP will fund the development of one or more plans to help farmers and ranchers identify actions for climate change mitigation and adaptation, with a goal of ensuring food security well into the future.
“We are grateful to the Environmental Farming Act Science Advisory Panel for its public process in proposing this program.,” said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross. “This second round of public comment ensures this program is fully vetted with the many diverse stakeholders we serve in California’s agricultural sector. CDFA looks forward to receiving written comments in addition to stakeholder participation in an upcoming workshop to support climate resiliency on our working agricultural landscapes.”
CDFA has collaborated closely with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in developing the CAPGP to complement and align with federal-level conservation planning efforts.
Stakeholders are encouraged to review the draft request for proposals for the CAPGP and submit comments to cdfa.oefi@cdfa.ca.gov by 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.
A stakeholder workshop is scheduled to update the public on the program and RFP changes. This workshop will be held as a webinar on Sept. 23 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Register in advance for this webinar at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dd2SMY6kSmeyQPlWc0M92A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.