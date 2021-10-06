Commission to conduct hearing on state recall system

SACRAMENTO – The agency tasked with evaluating state government operations and providing guidance on how they may be improved has turned its attention to California’s recall system.
The Little Hoover Commission will conduct a public hearing on the recall system via Zoom on at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14.
Members of the public may listen to the hearing by joining online or by phone. Click the URL to join online: https://bit.ly/3AaPGdI. To join via phone, call toll free from the United States by dialing (888) 788-0099. The webinar ID is 955-9424-5574. The password is 698923.
The commission said it highly recommend members of the public access the hearing through the Zoom app. Visit the Zoom website (https://zoom.us) for instructions on how to download the Zoom app onto a computer or smartphone. The hearing will also be livestreamed on the commission’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CALittleHoover).
During the hearing, members of the public may indicate to staff that they wish to make public comment by using the “raise” hand feature in Zoom or sending an email to littlehoover@lhc.ca.gov with your question and the phone number from which you have joined the hearing. Public comments will be heard at the end of the hearing and will be limited to three minutes per speaker and to a total of 30 minutes.
Witnesses may be taken out of order to accommodate speakers and to maintain a quorum. The hearings may be canceled without notice.
Those needing reasonable accommodation due to a disability should contact the Little Hoover Commission at (916) 445-0943 or littlehoover@lhc.ca.gov by Thursday.
The Little Hoover Commission, formally known as the Milton Marks “Little Hoover” Commission on California State Government Organization and Economy, is an independent state oversight agency created in 1962. The Commission’s mission is to investigate state government operations and policy, and – through reports and legislative proposals – make recommendations to the governor and Legislature to promote economy, efficiency and improved service in state operations. In addition, the Commission has a statutory obligation to review and make recommendations on all proposed government reorganization plans.
