APRIL 18
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Preschool Power
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Laureate Iota Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Home of Cynda Henry, El Centro
APRIL 19
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Trans support group (English)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
APRIL 20
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Trans support group (Spanish)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
Teen Times
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 13-17
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Dance class
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz
APRIL 21
Youth group
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Ages 12-17. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
APRIL 22
Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Evening with an Expert: Lithium Extraction and New Geothermal Technology in the Imperial Valley
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo (in-person), or Zoom (meeting ID 831 1252 0022)
INFO Presented by Mark Gran, manager for real estate assets and community relations, BHE Renewables. Cost to attend in person is $35. Reservations are required. Zoom presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 23
Indigenous Cultures Day
WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Free community event. Call (760) 358-7016 for more information.
Lavender Graduation
WHEN 5-7 p.m.
WHERE Rodney Auditorium, San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO Celebrating and recognizing LGBTQIA+ and ally graduating students from college, university or trade school. Please RSVP by emailing pride@ivlgbtcenter.com before April 9.
APRIL 25
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
California Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley Area XI-Division 64 meeting
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Lunch will be ordered from One Drop Café. Lunch is roast beef sandwich with provolone cheese or BLT sandwich or turkey bacon avocado lettuce wrap. The wrap take the place of a salad. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo William at (760) 353-3338 by 2 p.m. on April 21 with your lunch choice. Our guest speaker will be El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva. Contact Cynthia Harvie at (760) 996-2445 for more information.
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Let’s R.E.A.D. Book Club
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
APRIL 28
Dia del Niño celebration
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For kids ages 0-12. Join us for arts and crafts, games, a free book, and lots of fun. You may dress up as your favorite Disney character. Register online at https://calexicolibrary.org
Paint & Wine
WHEN 6-8 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Watercolor painting with artist Araceli Mangione. For all women 21 and older. Donation of $20 requested for materials.
APRIL 29
Opioid misuse awareness and response training
WHEN 1-2 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Free to the public. Become better prepared on how you can help your community. You will learn the causes of an opioid overdose, how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, including administering an opioid agonist (Naloxone). You may also join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/539010685
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30-7 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Join us for sensory storytime to learn about managing anxiety.
APRIL 30
Holtville Derby Days
WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m.
WHERE Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville
INFO $35 per person. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club, Holtville. Come dressed in derby attre to be eligible to win a prize.
MAY 4
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
MAY 5
3rd annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley
INFO Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us. Live music, beer and vendors. Presented by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley.
MAY 6
Stargazing: Aquarids meteor shower
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Host: Michael Rood. Telescopes … talks … games … prizes. Call (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
MAY 13
Dancing with the Stars Gala
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven
INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org
MAY 19
IV Desert Museum Art Music Wine
WHEN 6:30-9 p.m.
WHERE Sts. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. Fifth St., El Centro
INFO A wine tasting and silent auction event. 21 and older. Advance tickets are available on Eventbrite for $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Tickets will be $40 at the door. Contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
