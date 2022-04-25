APRIL 25

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

California Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley Area XI-Division 64 meeting

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial

INFO Lunch will be ordered from One Drop Café. Lunch is roast beef sandwich with provolone cheese or BLT sandwich or turkey bacon avocado lettuce wrap. The wrap take the place of a salad. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo William at (760) 353-3338 by 2 p.m. on April 21 with your lunch choice. Our guest speaker will be El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva. Contact Cynthia Harvie at (760) 996-2445 for more information.

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Let’s R.E.A.D. Book Club

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

APRIL 26

2022 Highway Workers Memorial Day

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Caltrans District 11 El Centro Maintenance Facility, 1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro

INFO Caltrans and its partners will hold the first in-person ceremony in two years to pay tribute to highway workers who have died in the line of duty. The event will also highlight a distracted drivers campaign to “Quit Phoning Around” and “Get Off Your Apps.”

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Children 5 and younger

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Trans support group (English)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

APRIL 27

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Trans support group (Spanish)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Dance class

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz

APRIL 28

Dia del Niño celebration

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For kids ages 0-12. Join us for arts and crafts, games, a free book, and lots of fun. You may dress up as your favorite Disney character. Register online at https://calexicolibrary.org

Youth group

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Ages 12-17. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Paint & Wine

WHEN 6-8 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Watercolor painting with artist Araceli Mangione. For all women 21 and older. Donation of $20 requested for materials.

APRIL 29

Opioid misuse awareness and response training

WHEN 1-2 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Free to the public. Become better prepared on how you can help your community. You will learn the causes of an opioid overdose, how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, including administering an opioid agonist (Naloxone). You may also join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/539010685

Domestic violence class for men (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:30-7 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Join us for sensory storytime to learn about managing anxiety.

APRIL 30

Holtville Derby Days

WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m.

WHERE Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville

INFO $35 per person. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club, Holtville. Come dressed in derby attre to be eligible to win a prize.

MAY 1

Women Empowerment Fashion Show

WHEN 1-2 p.m.

WHERE Dillard’s mall entrance, Imperial Valley Mall, 3451 Dogwood Road, El Centro

INFO A fun-filled event celebrating women. Giveaways, prizes, music and more for the whole family.

MAY 4

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.

MAY 5

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

National Day of Prayer observance (English)

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Victory Outreach Church, 625 State St., El Centro

INFO Service will also be livestreamed on KGBA FM 100.1 Radio’s Facebook site.

3rd annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival

WHEN 6-10 p.m.

WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley

INFO Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us. Live music, beer and vendors. Presented by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley.

National Day of Prayer observance (bilingual)

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Holt Park gazebo, 570 Holt Road, Holtville

INFO Led by Past Richard Moore

National Day of Prayer observance (bilingual)

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Calipatria Community Church, 180 W. Church St.

INFO Led by Pastor Mike Hurtado

National Day of Prayer observance (youth)

WHEN 6:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE Calvary Chapel, 1923 Austin Road, El Centro

INFO “The Prayer Experience,” sponsored by Youth for Christ. Service also will be livestreamed on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

National Day of Prayer observance (Spanish)

WHEN 7-9 p.m.

WHERE Rey de Reyes Church, 1012 Kloke Ave., Calexico

INFO Led by Paster Arturo Herrera and local Spanish ministry pastors

MAY 6

Stargazing: Aquarids meteor shower

WHEN 6-9 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo

INFO Host: Michael Rood. Telescopes … talks … games … prizes. Call (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

MAY 13

Dancing with the Stars Gala

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven

INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org

MAY 19

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

IV Desert Museum Art Music Wine

WHEN 6:30-9 p.m.

WHERE Sts. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. Fifth St., El Centro

INFO A wine tasting and silent auction event. 21 and older. Advance tickets are available on Eventbrite for $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Tickets will be $40 at the door. Contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

