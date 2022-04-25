APRIL 25
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
California Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley Area XI-Division 64 meeting
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Lunch will be ordered from One Drop Café. Lunch is roast beef sandwich with provolone cheese or BLT sandwich or turkey bacon avocado lettuce wrap. The wrap take the place of a salad. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo William at (760) 353-3338 by 2 p.m. on April 21 with your lunch choice. Our guest speaker will be El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva. Contact Cynthia Harvie at (760) 996-2445 for more information.
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Let’s R.E.A.D. Book Club
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
APRIL 26
2022 Highway Workers Memorial Day
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Caltrans District 11 El Centro Maintenance Facility, 1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro
INFO Caltrans and its partners will hold the first in-person ceremony in two years to pay tribute to highway workers who have died in the line of duty. The event will also highlight a distracted drivers campaign to “Quit Phoning Around” and “Get Off Your Apps.”
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Trans support group (English)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
APRIL 27
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Trans support group (Spanish)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Dance class
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz
APRIL 28
Dia del Niño celebration
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For kids ages 0-12. Join us for arts and crafts, games, a free book, and lots of fun. You may dress up as your favorite Disney character. Register online at https://calexicolibrary.org
Youth group
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Ages 12-17. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Paint & Wine
WHEN 6-8 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Watercolor painting with artist Araceli Mangione. For all women 21 and older. Donation of $20 requested for materials.
APRIL 29
Opioid misuse awareness and response training
WHEN 1-2 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Free to the public. Become better prepared on how you can help your community. You will learn the causes of an opioid overdose, how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, including administering an opioid agonist (Naloxone). You may also join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/539010685
Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30-7 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Join us for sensory storytime to learn about managing anxiety.
APRIL 30
Holtville Derby Days
WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m.
WHERE Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville
INFO $35 per person. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club, Holtville. Come dressed in derby attre to be eligible to win a prize.
MAY 1
Women Empowerment Fashion Show
WHEN 1-2 p.m.
WHERE Dillard’s mall entrance, Imperial Valley Mall, 3451 Dogwood Road, El Centro
INFO A fun-filled event celebrating women. Giveaways, prizes, music and more for the whole family.
MAY 4
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
MAY 5
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members
National Day of Prayer observance (English)
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Victory Outreach Church, 625 State St., El Centro
INFO Service will also be livestreamed on KGBA FM 100.1 Radio’s Facebook site.
3rd annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley
INFO Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us. Live music, beer and vendors. Presented by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley.
National Day of Prayer observance (bilingual)
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Holt Park gazebo, 570 Holt Road, Holtville
INFO Led by Past Richard Moore
National Day of Prayer observance (bilingual)
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Calipatria Community Church, 180 W. Church St.
INFO Led by Pastor Mike Hurtado
National Day of Prayer observance (youth)
WHEN 6:30-8:30 p.m.
WHERE Calvary Chapel, 1923 Austin Road, El Centro
INFO “The Prayer Experience,” sponsored by Youth for Christ. Service also will be livestreamed on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
National Day of Prayer observance (Spanish)
WHEN 7-9 p.m.
WHERE Rey de Reyes Church, 1012 Kloke Ave., Calexico
INFO Led by Paster Arturo Herrera and local Spanish ministry pastors
MAY 6
Stargazing: Aquarids meteor shower
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Host: Michael Rood. Telescopes … talks … games … prizes. Call (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
MAY 13
Dancing with the Stars Gala
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven
INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org
MAY 19
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members
IV Desert Museum Art Music Wine
WHEN 6:30-9 p.m.
WHERE Sts. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. Fifth St., El Centro
INFO A wine tasting and silent auction event. 21 and older. Advance tickets are available on Eventbrite for $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Tickets will be $40 at the door. Contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
