DECEMBER 13
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Preschool Power
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Family Literacy Program
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0-5
DECEMBER 14
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
DECEMBER 15
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Christmas tree pictures
WHEN 4:30-6:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Come take a picture in our Christmas tree. First 100 children will get a present.
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
DECEMBER 16
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Family holiday wreath-crafting workshop
WHEN 3:30-5 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Create your own family wreath to celebrate the holidays using your own keepsakes, mementos and favorite ornaments. Participants will be provided with an 18-inch Noble Fir wreath, craft adhesive and miscellaneous mini ornaments to help complete their masterpiece. Designer of the most creative wreath will receive prize.
Let’s Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
‘Christmas in July’ free showing
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO The showing of “Christmas in July,” which was released this summer and whose screenplay was written primarily by SDSU full-time lecturer Bret Kofford, is free and open to SDSU students, staff and the general public. Kofford will answer questions after the showing of the movie. Others involved with the making of the film also may be in attendance. For more information, contact bkofford@sdsu.edu.
DECEMBER 17
32nd annual Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz Holiday Concert
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Jimmie Cannon Theater, Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
INFO Please join us for a music-filled evening of jazz and holiday favorites. Admission is free with the donation of two food items for the Imperial Valley Food Bank. The John Mordasini Scholarship will be presented.
Evening with an Expert: Preston Arrow-weed
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Singer, playwright and culture bearer, Preston Arrow-weed’s presentation is entitled, “Tribal History, Tribal Songs of the Colorado.” Tickets are $35. Reservations are required. The presentation will also be offered on Zoom (ID 826 6968 1958) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
DECEMBER 20
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Laureate Iota Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Home of Lyla Corfman, El Centro
INFO Members are reminded to bring Secret Sister gifts and an item for the Christmas exchange.
DECEMBER 21
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Family Movie Time
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO All ages
Library Learners Book Club
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
DECEMBER 22
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
DECEMBER 27
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Preschool Power
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
DECEMBER 28
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Family Movie Time
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO All ages
DECEMBER 29
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
DECEMBER 30
Family Movie Time
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO All ages
