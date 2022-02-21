FEBRUARY 21

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Weight loss program

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.

FEBRUARY 22

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Children 5 and younger

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

Trans support group (English)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

ESL class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

FEBRUARY 23

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 2:45 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

Preschool Power

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

ESL class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

FEBRUARY 24

Bingo

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

S.T.E.A.M. Lab

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 5-12

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten ceremony

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

ESL class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

FEBRUARY 25

Celebrating & Creating Black Legacy

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Student Affairs Lawn, Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Road, Imperial

INFO Understanding Black history, then and now. Guest speaker is Jamaal Brown. Free food and games during the event. Friends and family are welcome.

FEBRUARY 28

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

CalRTA Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley meeting

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial

INFO Sam Couchman will talk about the history of the American flag. Lunch will be ordered from Tropical Delights. Lunch is a club sandwich or chef salad, or bring your own. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo Williams at (760) 353-3338 by Feb. 24 with your lunch choice.

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Family Engagement Series #3: Online fatigue

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center via Zoom

INFO The Family Engagement virtual workshops and trainings are designed to help you and your children. Topics for the three workshops were chosen based on a parent survey conducted in February 2021. To access the Zoom link and password, visit https://www.calipatriahornets.org

Weight loss program

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.

MARCH 1

Brawley Christian Women’s Club luncheon

WHEN Noon

WHERE Gateway Church Social Hall, 4249 Highway 86, Brawley

INFO Cost is $13. Guest speaker is Marlene Buechel, of Sun City, Ariz. Her presentation is entitled, “From Tragedy to Triumph.” The special feature will be Betsy Enders. Reservations and cancellations are a must. To make a reservation or cancellation, please call Diane Griffith at (760) 791-6450 by Feb. 24. A preschool nursery is provided. Reservations and sack lunch are required for children.

Family Treasure Night

WHEN 3:30-5 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO In honor of Dr. Suess’ birthday, we are celebrating Read Across America Day. Join us for fun with stories, craft, games, refreshments and music.

MARCH 5

Kiwanis Early Risers Neil Jorgenson Memorial Golf Tournament

WHEN 7:30 a.m. check-in; 8 a.m. start

WHERE Barbara Worth Country Club, 2050 Country Club Drive, Holtville

INFO Two-person scramble tournament. Entry is $50/person with cart. Prize for the longest drive on hole 3 and closest to the pin on hole 9. Raffle prizes, plus 50/50 drawing. Proceeds will support youth projects and events in Imperial Valley. Breakfast burritos will be provided. To pre-register or for more information, call Ana Jorgenson at (760) 427-2323, Gary Andrews at (760) 540-0731 or Stacy Bodus at (760) 996-3732.

MARCH 6

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Davies Valley: Ancient Waterfall

INFO Hidden in one of the stunning canyons of Davies Valley, explore the quiet power of water.

MARCH 10

Vegetable Crops and IPM Webinar

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Register at https://surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=36660

INFO For additional information, contact Ali Montazar at amontazar@ucanr.edu, Apurba Barman at akbarman@ucanr.edu, or call (442) 265-7700

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

MARCH 20

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Palm Grove at Bow Willow

INFO Explore a palm oasis at Mountain Palm Springs and step back in time to an earlier period in California’s history.

MARCH 24

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

MARCH 25

Selena Tribute 2022

WHEN 5-9 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO The public is encouraged to sing or dance a Selena song. Resource tables, artists and food vendors will be on site.

