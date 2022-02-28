FEBRUARY 28

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

CalRTA Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley meeting

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial

INFO Sam Couchman will talk about the history of the American flag. Lunch will be ordered from Tropical Delights. Lunch is a club sandwich or chef salad, or bring your own. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo Williams at (760) 353-3338 by Feb. 24 with your lunch choice.

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Family Engagement Series #3: Online fatigue

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center via Zoom

INFO The Family Engagement virtual workshops and trainings are designed to help you and your children. Topics for the three workshops were chosen based on a parent survey conducted in February 2021. To access the Zoom link and password, visit https://www.calipatriahornets.org

Weight loss program

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.

MARCH 1

Brawley Christian Women’s Club luncheon

WHEN Noon

WHERE Gateway Church Social Hall, 4249 Highway 86, Brawley

INFO Cost is $13. Guest speaker is Marlene Buechel, of Sun City, Ariz. Her presentation is entitled, “From Tragedy to Triumph.” The special feature will be Betsy Enders. Reservations and cancellations are a must. To make a reservation or cancellation, please call Diane Griffith at (760) 791-6450 by Feb. 24. A preschool nursery is provided. Reservations and sack lunch are required for children.

MARCH 2

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Via Zoom

INFO This free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/dementia offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. To connect to the zoom meeting call or email Alejandra of the Alzheimer’s Association at (619) 678-8322, ext. 8172, apulido@alz.org, or Jim at (760) 353-2467.

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

Family Treasure Night

WHEN 3:30-5 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO In honor of Dr. Suess’ birthday, we are celebrating Read Across America Day. Join us for fun with stories, craft, games, refreshments and music.

MARCH 6

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Davies Valley: Ancient Waterfall

INFO Hidden in one of the stunning canyons of Davies Valley, explore the quiet power of water.

MARCH 10

Vegetable Crops and IPM Webinar

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Register at https://surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=36660

INFO For additional information, contact Ali Montazar at amontazar@ucanr.edu, Apurba Barman at akbarman@ucanr.edu, or call (442) 265-7700

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

MARCH 19

Kiwanis Early Risers Neil Jorgenson Memorial Golf Tournament

WHEN 7:30 a.m. check-in; 8 a.m. start

WHERE Barbara Worth Country Club, 2050 Country Club Drive, Holtville

INFO Two-person scramble tournament. Entry is $50/person with cart. Prize for the longest drive on hole 3 and closest to the pin on hole 9. Raffle prizes, plus 50/50 drawing. Proceeds will support youth projects and events in Imperial Valley. Breakfast burritos will be provided. To pre-register or for more information, call Ana Jorgenson at (760) 427-2323, Gary Andrews at (760) 540-0731 or Stacy Bodus at (760) 996-3732. NOTE: This event has been rescheduled from March 5.

MARCH 20

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Palm Grove at Bow Willow

INFO Explore a palm oasis at Mountain Palm Springs and step back in time to an earlier period in California’s history.

MARCH 24

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

MARCH 25

Selena Tribute 2022

WHEN 5-9 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO The public is encouraged to sing or dance a Selena song. Resource tables, artists and food vendors will be on site.

MARCH 26

Burning Bush International Golf Tournament

WHEN Registration at 7:30 a.m.; tee off at 9 a.m.

WHERE Del Rio Country Club, 102 Del Rio Road, Brawley

INFO Three-person teams, $125 per player. Great cause, great fun. To register, go to www.bbiuganda.org or call Jorden Tucker at (760) 550-1313 or Jim Rhodes at (760) 604-6310.

APRIL 3

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Miller’s Garage & Spring

INFO Walk old US 80; explore the history of the Valley’s first highways and its first practical joke!

APRIL 16

Cody’s Closet 6th annual Easter Egg Hunt

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Sunbeam Lake, 1750 Drew Road, Seeley

INFO Games, crafts, prizes, snacks, egg hunt and more. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event. For questions or donations, contact Heather White at (760) 353-1789.

APRIL 17

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah, at 8 a.m.

WHERE Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah Park Road, Jacumba Hot Springs

INFO Come hike and explore the In-Ko-Pah mountains around the grounds of Desert View Tower.

April 30

Holtville Derby Days

WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m.

WHERE Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville

INFO $35 per person. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club, Holtville. Come dressed in derby attre to be eligible to win a prize.

MAY 13

Dancing with the Stars Gala

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven

INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org

