FEBRUARY 28
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
CalRTA Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley meeting
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Sam Couchman will talk about the history of the American flag. Lunch will be ordered from Tropical Delights. Lunch is a club sandwich or chef salad, or bring your own. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo Williams at (760) 353-3338 by Feb. 24 with your lunch choice.
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Family Engagement Series #3: Online fatigue
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center via Zoom
INFO The Family Engagement virtual workshops and trainings are designed to help you and your children. Topics for the three workshops were chosen based on a parent survey conducted in February 2021. To access the Zoom link and password, visit https://www.calipatriahornets.org
Weight loss program
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.
MARCH 1
Brawley Christian Women’s Club luncheon
WHEN Noon
WHERE Gateway Church Social Hall, 4249 Highway 86, Brawley
INFO Cost is $13. Guest speaker is Marlene Buechel, of Sun City, Ariz. Her presentation is entitled, “From Tragedy to Triumph.” The special feature will be Betsy Enders. Reservations and cancellations are a must. To make a reservation or cancellation, please call Diane Griffith at (760) 791-6450 by Feb. 24. A preschool nursery is provided. Reservations and sack lunch are required for children.
MARCH 2
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Via Zoom
INFO This free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/dementia offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. To connect to the zoom meeting call or email Alejandra of the Alzheimer’s Association at (619) 678-8322, ext. 8172, apulido@alz.org, or Jim at (760) 353-2467.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Family Treasure Night
WHEN 3:30-5 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO In honor of Dr. Suess’ birthday, we are celebrating Read Across America Day. Join us for fun with stories, craft, games, refreshments and music.
MARCH 6
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Davies Valley: Ancient Waterfall
INFO Hidden in one of the stunning canyons of Davies Valley, explore the quiet power of water.
MARCH 10
Vegetable Crops and IPM Webinar
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Register at https://surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=36660
INFO For additional information, contact Ali Montazar at amontazar@ucanr.edu, Apurba Barman at akbarman@ucanr.edu, or call (442) 265-7700
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
MARCH 19
Kiwanis Early Risers Neil Jorgenson Memorial Golf Tournament
WHEN 7:30 a.m. check-in; 8 a.m. start
WHERE Barbara Worth Country Club, 2050 Country Club Drive, Holtville
INFO Two-person scramble tournament. Entry is $50/person with cart. Prize for the longest drive on hole 3 and closest to the pin on hole 9. Raffle prizes, plus 50/50 drawing. Proceeds will support youth projects and events in Imperial Valley. Breakfast burritos will be provided. To pre-register or for more information, call Ana Jorgenson at (760) 427-2323, Gary Andrews at (760) 540-0731 or Stacy Bodus at (760) 996-3732. NOTE: This event has been rescheduled from March 5.
MARCH 20
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Palm Grove at Bow Willow
INFO Explore a palm oasis at Mountain Palm Springs and step back in time to an earlier period in California’s history.
MARCH 24
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
MARCH 25
Selena Tribute 2022
WHEN 5-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO The public is encouraged to sing or dance a Selena song. Resource tables, artists and food vendors will be on site.
MARCH 26
Burning Bush International Golf Tournament
WHEN Registration at 7:30 a.m.; tee off at 9 a.m.
WHERE Del Rio Country Club, 102 Del Rio Road, Brawley
INFO Three-person teams, $125 per player. Great cause, great fun. To register, go to www.bbiuganda.org or call Jorden Tucker at (760) 550-1313 or Jim Rhodes at (760) 604-6310.
APRIL 3
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Miller’s Garage & Spring
INFO Walk old US 80; explore the history of the Valley’s first highways and its first practical joke!
APRIL 16
Cody’s Closet 6th annual Easter Egg Hunt
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Sunbeam Lake, 1750 Drew Road, Seeley
INFO Games, crafts, prizes, snacks, egg hunt and more. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event. For questions or donations, contact Heather White at (760) 353-1789.
APRIL 17
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah, at 8 a.m.
WHERE Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah Park Road, Jacumba Hot Springs
INFO Come hike and explore the In-Ko-Pah mountains around the grounds of Desert View Tower.
April 30
Holtville Derby Days
WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m.
WHERE Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville
INFO $35 per person. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club, Holtville. Come dressed in derby attre to be eligible to win a prize.
MAY 13
Dancing with the Stars Gala
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven
INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org
