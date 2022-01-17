JANUARY 17

Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration

WHEN Noon

WHERE Imperial County Courthouse steps, 939 Main St., El Centro

INFO Ceremony will include a re-enactment of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Weight loss program

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.

Iota Omicron Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Home of Cynda Henry, El Centro

INFO Dinner meeting.

JANUARY 18

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Children 5 and younger

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

Trans support group (English)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

Library Learners Book Club

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

ESL class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

JANUARY 19

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Trans support group (Spanish)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies

Teen Time: Meet author Darren Simon

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 13-17. Get a free book and a T-shirt. Light refreshments.

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

ESL class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

JANUARY 20

Bingo

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

JANUARY 21

Virtual Storytime

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom

INFO Ages 3 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

JANUARY 23

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE De Anza Overlook and Ocotillo Geoglyph

INFO Explore ancient trails as we walk in the footsteps of De Anza and the Kumeyaay before him.

JANUARY 24

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Weight loss program

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.

JANUARY 26

Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)

WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro

INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY

JANUARY 27

Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)

WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro

INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY

FEBRUARY 1

Electric Time-of-Use Rates public informational workshop

WHEN Following regular Imperial Irrigation District board meeting at 1 p.m.

WHERE William R. Condit Auditorium, 1285 Broadway, El Centro

INFO Goal of time-of-use rates is to better align the electric retail rates with the internal cost of energy, as well as giving consumers more control of their electric consumption and costs.

FEBRUARY 2

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Via Zoom

INFO This free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/dementia offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. To connect to the zoom meeting call or email Alejandra of the Alzheimer’s Association at (619) 678-8322, ext. 8172, apulido@alz.org, or Jim at (760) 353-2467.

FEBRUARY 4

Citizen of the Year Banquet

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville

INFO Featuring award of the 2021 Citizen of the Year, President’s Award and crowning of the 2022 Carrot Festival Queen, Princess and Junior Princess. Reserve tickets are $40 per person. Tickets at the door are $45, if available. Tables seat eight.

FEBRUARY 9

Carrot Festival Cookery Contest (little chefs and junior chefs)

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 548 Chestnut Ave., Holtville

INFO Sponsored by SHiNe Club. Two divisions: main course and desserts

FEBRUARY 10

Carrot Festival Cookery Contest (adults)

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 548 Chestnut Ave., Holtville

INFO Sponsored by SHiNe Club. Two divisions: main course and desserts

Carrot Festival Kickoff Concert

WHEN 7-11 p.m.

WHERE Carrot Festival Midway Carnival, Holt and Sixth Street, Holtville

INFO Come and enjoy live music, free to the public. Beer and tacos for sale.

FEBRUARY 13

Family Fun Day

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Central Baptist Church, 1290 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Celebrating our 70th anniversary. Fellowship, food, bounce house, games and more.

FEBRUARY 15

Electric Time-of-Use Rates public informational workshop

WHEN Following regular Imperial Irrigation District board meeting at 1 p.m.

WHERE William R. Condit Auditorium, 1285 Broadway, El Centro

INFO Goal of time-of-use rates is to better align the electric retail rates with the internal cost of energy, as well as giving consumers more control of their electric consumption and costs.

