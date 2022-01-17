JANUARY 17
Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration
WHEN Noon
WHERE Imperial County Courthouse steps, 939 Main St., El Centro
INFO Ceremony will include a re-enactment of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Weight loss program
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.
Iota Omicron Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Home of Cynda Henry, El Centro
INFO Dinner meeting.
JANUARY 18
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Trans support group (English)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
Library Learners Book Club
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
JANUARY 19
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Trans support group (Spanish)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies
Teen Time: Meet author Darren Simon
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 13-17. Get a free book and a T-shirt. Light refreshments.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
JANUARY 20
Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
JANUARY 21
Virtual Storytime
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 3 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
JANUARY 23
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE De Anza Overlook and Ocotillo Geoglyph
INFO Explore ancient trails as we walk in the footsteps of De Anza and the Kumeyaay before him.
JANUARY 24
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Weight loss program
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.
JANUARY 26
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
JANUARY 27
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
FEBRUARY 1
Electric Time-of-Use Rates public informational workshop
WHEN Following regular Imperial Irrigation District board meeting at 1 p.m.
WHERE William R. Condit Auditorium, 1285 Broadway, El Centro
INFO Goal of time-of-use rates is to better align the electric retail rates with the internal cost of energy, as well as giving consumers more control of their electric consumption and costs.
FEBRUARY 2
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Via Zoom
INFO This free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/dementia offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. To connect to the zoom meeting call or email Alejandra of the Alzheimer’s Association at (619) 678-8322, ext. 8172, apulido@alz.org, or Jim at (760) 353-2467.
FEBRUARY 4
Citizen of the Year Banquet
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville
INFO Featuring award of the 2021 Citizen of the Year, President’s Award and crowning of the 2022 Carrot Festival Queen, Princess and Junior Princess. Reserve tickets are $40 per person. Tickets at the door are $45, if available. Tables seat eight.
FEBRUARY 9
Carrot Festival Cookery Contest (little chefs and junior chefs)
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 548 Chestnut Ave., Holtville
INFO Sponsored by SHiNe Club. Two divisions: main course and desserts
FEBRUARY 10
Carrot Festival Cookery Contest (adults)
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 548 Chestnut Ave., Holtville
INFO Sponsored by SHiNe Club. Two divisions: main course and desserts
Carrot Festival Kickoff Concert
WHEN 7-11 p.m.
WHERE Carrot Festival Midway Carnival, Holt and Sixth Street, Holtville
INFO Come and enjoy live music, free to the public. Beer and tacos for sale.
FEBRUARY 13
Family Fun Day
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Central Baptist Church, 1290 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Celebrating our 70th anniversary. Fellowship, food, bounce house, games and more.
FEBRUARY 15
Electric Time-of-Use Rates public informational workshop
WHEN Following regular Imperial Irrigation District board meeting at 1 p.m.
WHERE William R. Condit Auditorium, 1285 Broadway, El Centro
INFO Goal of time-of-use rates is to better align the electric retail rates with the internal cost of energy, as well as giving consumers more control of their electric consumption and costs.
