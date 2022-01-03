JANUARY 3
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Laureate Iota Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Johnny Carino’s, 3203 S. Dogwood Road, El Centro
JANUARY 4
Brawley Christian Women’s Club luncheon
WHEN Noon
WHERE Gateway Church, Social Hall, 4249 Highway 86, Brawley
INFO The Brawley Christian Women’s Club is back with it first post-COVID luncheon. Cost is $13. Guest speaker will be Lillie Knauls, who will be providing solutions to “Dealing with the Mess of Stress.” Reservations and cancellations are a must. To do either, contact Diane Griffith at (760) 791-6450 by Dec. 30. A preschool nursery is provided. Reservations and sack lunch are required for children.
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
JANUARY 5
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
JANUARY 6
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
JANUARY 7
Virtual Storytime
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 3 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
JANUARY 9
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Painted Gorge
INFO Explore a canyon of color, surrounded by millions of years of earthquakes and volcanoes.
JANUARY 10
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Preschool Power
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Family Literacy Program
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Join us for storytime, crafts, presentations and spending quality time learning with your family. Get free books, craft materials and kits to enhance learning. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
JANUARY 12
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
JANUARY 15
Art & Music in the Park
WHEN 5-10 p.m.
WHERE Town Square, Main Street and Seventh Street, EL Centro
INFO This family event will include food, artists and other vendors. For more information, call (760) 337-4555.
JANUARY 23
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE De Anza Overlook and Ocotillo Geoglyph
INFO Explore ancient trails as we walk in the footsteps of De Anza and the Kumeyaay before him.
JANUARY 26
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
JANUARY 27
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
