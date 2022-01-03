JANUARY 3

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Laureate Iota Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Johnny Carino’s, 3203 S. Dogwood Road, El Centro

JANUARY 4

Brawley Christian Women’s Club luncheon

WHEN Noon

WHERE Gateway Church, Social Hall, 4249 Highway 86, Brawley

INFO The Brawley Christian Women’s Club is back with it first post-COVID luncheon. Cost is $13. Guest speaker will be Lillie Knauls, who will be providing solutions to “Dealing with the Mess of Stress.” Reservations and cancellations are a must. To do either, contact Diane Griffith at (760) 791-6450 by Dec. 30. A preschool nursery is provided. Reservations and sack lunch are required for children.

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Children 5 and younger

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

ESL class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

JANUARY 5

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

ESL class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

JANUARY 6

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

JANUARY 7

Virtual Storytime

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom

INFO Ages 3 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

JANUARY 9

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Painted Gorge

INFO Explore a canyon of color, surrounded by millions of years of earthquakes and volcanoes.

JANUARY 10

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 2:45 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Preschool Power

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Family Literacy Program

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Join us for storytime, crafts, presentations and spending quality time learning with your family. Get free books, craft materials and kits to enhance learning. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

JANUARY 12

Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)

WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro

INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY

JANUARY 15

Art & Music in the Park

WHEN 5-10 p.m.

WHERE Town Square, Main Street and Seventh Street, EL Centro

INFO This family event will include food, artists and other vendors. For more information, call (760) 337-4555.

JANUARY 23

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE De Anza Overlook and Ocotillo Geoglyph

INFO Explore ancient trails as we walk in the footsteps of De Anza and the Kumeyaay before him.

JANUARY 26

Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)

WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro

INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY

JANUARY 27

Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)

WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro

INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY

