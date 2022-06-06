JUNE 6
California Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley Area - XI - Division 64 meeting
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Lunch will be ordered from Joy Juice & Deli. Lunch is chicken salad OR chicken sandwich OR Mexican tuna sandwich OR bring your own. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo Williams at (760) 353-3338 by 2 p.m. on June 1 with your lunch choice. The program at this month’s meeting will be an open mic: Members are invited to step up and share humorous teaching experiences.
.If you have questions, call Cynthia Harvie at (760) 996-2445.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
JUNE 7
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Trans support group (English)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
JUNE 8
Trans support group (Spanish)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Dance class
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz
Desert Valley High School graduation
WHEN 8 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Union High School, Warne Field, 480 N. Imperial Ave.
JUNE 9
Imperial County Association of Retired Employees (ICARE) meeting
WHEN Noon
WHERE Eagles Lodge, 661 W. State St., El Centro
INFO Potluck lunch with business meeting and raffles to follow.
Youth group
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Ages 12-17. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Holtville High School graduation
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Holtville High School, football field, 755 Olive Ave.
Brawley Union High School graduation
WHEN 8 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Union High School, Warne Field, 480 N. Imperial Ave.
JUNE 10
Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 3 & 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Calexico High School graduation
WHEN 6:30 P.M.
WHERE Calexico High School, Ward Field, 1030 Encinas Ave.
Aurora High School graduation
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
Imperial High School graduation
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial High School, Simpson/Shimamoto Field, 517 W. Barioni Blvd.
Imperial Holbrook High School graduation
WHEN 8 p.m.
WHERE Imperial High School, Simpson/Shimamoto Field, 517 W. Barioni Blvd.
JUNE 11
Queer Prom
WHEN 6:30-9:30 p.m.
WHERE Best S.T.E.P. Forward, 260 E. Main St., El Centro
INFO Grades 8-12. $20 donation. Contact info@ivlgbtcenter.com or call (760) 592-4066.
JUNE 13
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
JUNE 16
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members
JUNE 30
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members
