JUNE 6

California Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley Area - XI - Division 64 meeting

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial

INFO Lunch will be ordered from Joy Juice & Deli. Lunch is chicken salad OR chicken sandwich OR Mexican tuna sandwich OR bring your own. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo Williams at (760) 353-3338 by 2 p.m. on June 1 with your lunch choice. The program at this month’s meeting will be an open mic: Members are invited to step up and share humorous teaching experiences.

.If you have questions, call Cynthia Harvie at (760) 996-2445.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

JUNE 7

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Trans support group (English)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

JUNE 8

Trans support group (Spanish)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Dance class

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz

Desert Valley High School graduation

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Union High School, Warne Field, 480 N. Imperial Ave.

JUNE 9

Imperial County Association of Retired Employees (ICARE) meeting

WHEN Noon

WHERE Eagles Lodge, 661 W. State St., El Centro

INFO Potluck lunch with business meeting and raffles to follow.

Youth group

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Ages 12-17. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Holtville High School graduation

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Holtville High School, football field, 755 Olive Ave.

Brawley Union High School graduation

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Union High School, Warne Field, 480 N. Imperial Ave.

JUNE 10

Domestic violence class for men (English)

WHEN 3 & 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Calexico High School graduation

WHEN 6:30 P.M.

WHERE Calexico High School, Ward Field, 1030 Encinas Ave.

Aurora High School graduation

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico

Imperial High School graduation

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial High School, Simpson/Shimamoto Field, 517 W. Barioni Blvd.

Imperial Holbrook High School graduation

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Imperial High School, Simpson/Shimamoto Field, 517 W. Barioni Blvd.

JUNE 11

Queer Prom

WHEN 6:30-9:30 p.m.

WHERE Best S.T.E.P. Forward, 260 E. Main St., El Centro

INFO Grades 8-12. $20 donation. Contact info@ivlgbtcenter.com or call (760) 592-4066.

JUNE 13

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

JUNE 16

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

JUNE 30

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.