MARCH 14

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Mental health support

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Game Night Group Social

WHEN 5-7 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO The IV LGBT RC Transgender Support & Safe Space group is hosting a potluck and boardgame get-together. Open to all.

MARCH 15

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Children 5 and younger

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Trans support group (English)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

MARCH 16

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Trans support group (Spanish)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

Teen Times

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 13-17

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Dance class

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz

MARCH 17

Bingo

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

MARCH 18

Domestic violence class for men (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

MARCH 19

Kiwanis Early Risers Neil Jorgenson Memorial Golf Tournament

WHEN 7:30 a.m. check-in; 8 a.m. start

WHERE Barbara Worth Country Club, 2050 Country Club Drive, Holtville

INFO Two-person scramble tournament. Entry is $50/person with cart. Prize for the longest drive on hole 3 and closest to the pin on hole 9. Raffle prizes, plus 50/50 drawing. Proceeds will support youth projects and events in Imperial Valley. Breakfast burritos will be provided. To pre-register or for more information, call Ana Jorgenson at (760) 427-2323, Gary Andrews at (760) 540-0731 or Stacy Bodus at (760) 996-3732. NOTE: This event has been rescheduled from March 5.

MARCH 20

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Palm Grove at Bow Willow

INFO Explore a palm oasis at Mountain Palm Springs and step back in time to an earlier period in California’s history.

MARCH 21

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Mental health support

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

MARCH 24

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

MARCH 25

Selena Tribute 2022

WHEN 5-9 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO The public is encouraged to sing or dance a Selena song. Resource tables, artists and food vendors will be on site.

MARCH 26

Burning Bush International Golf Tournament

WHEN Registration at 7:30 a.m.; tee off at 9 a.m.

WHERE Del Rio Country Club, 102 Del Rio Road, Brawley

INFO Three-person teams, $125 per player. Great cause, great fun. To register, go to www.bbiuganda.org or call Jorden Tucker at (760) 550-1313 or Jim Rhodes at (760) 604-6310.

APRIL 3

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Miller’s Garage & Spring

INFO Walk old US 80; explore the history of the Valley’s first highways and its first practical joke!

APRIL 6

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.

APRIL 16

Cody’s Closet 6th annual Easter Egg Hunt

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Sunbeam Lake, 1750 Drew Road, Seeley

INFO Games, crafts, prizes, snacks, egg hunt and more. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event. For questions or donations, contact Heather White at (760) 353-1789.

APRIL 17

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah, at 8 a.m.

WHERE Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah Park Road, Jacumba Hot Springs

INFO Come hike and explore the In-Ko-Pah mountains around the grounds of Desert View Tower.

April 30

Holtville Derby Days

WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m.

WHERE Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville

INFO $35 per person. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club, Holtville. Come dressed in derby attre to be eligible to win a prize.

MAY 13

Dancing with the Stars Gala

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven

INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org

