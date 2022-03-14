MARCH 14
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Mental health support
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Game Night Group Social
WHEN 5-7 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO The IV LGBT RC Transgender Support & Safe Space group is hosting a potluck and boardgame get-together. Open to all.
MARCH 15
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Trans support group (English)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
MARCH 16
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Trans support group (Spanish)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
Teen Times
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 13-17
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Dance class
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz
MARCH 17
Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
MARCH 18
Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
MARCH 19
Kiwanis Early Risers Neil Jorgenson Memorial Golf Tournament
WHEN 7:30 a.m. check-in; 8 a.m. start
WHERE Barbara Worth Country Club, 2050 Country Club Drive, Holtville
INFO Two-person scramble tournament. Entry is $50/person with cart. Prize for the longest drive on hole 3 and closest to the pin on hole 9. Raffle prizes, plus 50/50 drawing. Proceeds will support youth projects and events in Imperial Valley. Breakfast burritos will be provided. To pre-register or for more information, call Ana Jorgenson at (760) 427-2323, Gary Andrews at (760) 540-0731 or Stacy Bodus at (760) 996-3732. NOTE: This event has been rescheduled from March 5.
MARCH 20
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Palm Grove at Bow Willow
INFO Explore a palm oasis at Mountain Palm Springs and step back in time to an earlier period in California’s history.
MARCH 21
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Mental health support
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
MARCH 24
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
MARCH 25
Selena Tribute 2022
WHEN 5-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO The public is encouraged to sing or dance a Selena song. Resource tables, artists and food vendors will be on site.
MARCH 26
Burning Bush International Golf Tournament
WHEN Registration at 7:30 a.m.; tee off at 9 a.m.
WHERE Del Rio Country Club, 102 Del Rio Road, Brawley
INFO Three-person teams, $125 per player. Great cause, great fun. To register, go to www.bbiuganda.org or call Jorden Tucker at (760) 550-1313 or Jim Rhodes at (760) 604-6310.
APRIL 3
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Miller’s Garage & Spring
INFO Walk old US 80; explore the history of the Valley’s first highways and its first practical joke!
APRIL 6
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
APRIL 16
Cody’s Closet 6th annual Easter Egg Hunt
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Sunbeam Lake, 1750 Drew Road, Seeley
INFO Games, crafts, prizes, snacks, egg hunt and more. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event. For questions or donations, contact Heather White at (760) 353-1789.
APRIL 17
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah, at 8 a.m.
WHERE Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah Park Road, Jacumba Hot Springs
INFO Come hike and explore the In-Ko-Pah mountains around the grounds of Desert View Tower.
April 30
Holtville Derby Days
WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m.
WHERE Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville
INFO $35 per person. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club, Holtville. Come dressed in derby attre to be eligible to win a prize.
MAY 13
Dancing with the Stars Gala
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven
INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org
