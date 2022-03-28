Today

Cloudy in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 77F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.