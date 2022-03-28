MARCH 28
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
California Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley Area XI-Division 64 meeting
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Lunch will be ordered from Tropical Delights. Lunch is a club sandwich or chef salad or bring your own. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo Williams at (760) 353-3338 by March 24 with your meal choice. The program will be “Making Miniatures,” presented by Dave and Cindy Yaryan.
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Mental health support
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
MARCH 29
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Trans support group (English)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
MARCH 30
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Trans support group (Spanish)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Let’s R.E.A.D. Book Club
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older.
Dance class
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz
MARCH 31
Seed Savers Workshop
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE UC Desert Research and Extension Center, 1004 Holton Road, Holtville
INFO All ages welcome. Learn seed harvesting and saving techniques. Collect and take home romaine seeds. Take home learning materials. Sign up at http://ucanr.edu/seeds. Contact Chris Wong at cgowong@ucanr.edu if you have questions.
Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Honoring the Legacy of Judge Cruz Reynoso
WHEN 6 p.m. (reception); 7 p.m. (program/documentary)
WHERE Jimmie Cannon Theater, Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
INFO In honor of Cesar Chavez Day, Central Union High School District in partnership with SoCalGas and MANA de Imperial Valley will present the documentary film “Sowing the Seeds of Justice,” based on the life of Cruz Reynoso, the first Latino California Supreme Court Justice. Open to the public. For more information, contact Maria Peinado at mpeinado@cuhsd.org
APRIL 2
Imperial Valley Cesar Chavez Celebration
WHEN 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
WHERE Plaza Park, Main Street, Brawley
INFO Festivities include the Cesar Chavez Car Show at 11 a.m. and live music starting at noon. The evening presentation will being at 6 p.m. with live music by La Chambita, presentation of the winners of the Cesar Chavez Art Contest at 7 p.m. and presentation of the Si Se Puede Recognitions. The festivities will conclude with the presentation of the Sonora Tribute Dinamita from 9 to 11 p.m.
APRIL 3
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Miller’s Garage & Spring
INFO Walk old US 80; explore the history of the Valley’s first highways and its first practical joke!
APRIL 5
Brawley Christian Women’s Club luncheon
WHEN Noon
WHERE Gateway Church, Social Hall, 4249 Highway 86, Brawley.
INFO. Cost is $13. Guest speaker is Kim Worcester, of Oro Valley, Ariz. A backward country girl who became an adventurous, traveling city mouse, she will share "The Ride for Her Life." And, be creative! We are having a Spring Hat Contest with prizes! Reservations and cancellations are a MUST, and to make a reservation or cancellation, please call Diane Griffith at (760) 791-6450 by March 31.
APRIL 6
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
APRIL 7
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
APRIL 9
Tom Boas Commemorative Shooting Competition
WHEN 7 a.m. (registration); 9 a.m. (shooting starts)
WHERE Imperial Valley Rifle and Pistol Association shooting range, 2250 W. Wheeler Road, Imperial
INFO Top prize is $1,000. Entry $20 per shooter. Lunch included. Must RSVP by April 1. Lunch is also available to spectators for $10 per plate. Must also RSVP by April 1. For questions, rules and to RSVP, call Robert Boas at (760) 791-0698 or Chris Salgado at (442) 295-7855.
Women’s Empowerment Conference
WHEN 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO Free event. Join us for a day of women empowerment showcasing panel discussion on the accomplishments of local women. Presented by MANA de Imperial Valley, SDSU-IV, Soroptimists of El Centro and Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee. Register today at Eventbrite.com
APRIL 16
Cody’s Closet 6th annual Easter Egg Hunt
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Sunbeam Lake, 1750 Drew Road, Seeley
INFO Games, crafts, prizes, snacks, egg hunt and more. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event. For questions or donations, contact Heather White at (760) 353-1789.
APRIL 17
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah, at 8 a.m.
WHERE Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah Park Road, Jacumba Hot Springs
INFO Come hike and explore the In-Ko-Pah mountains around the grounds of Desert View Tower.
APRIL 21
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
California Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley Area XI-Division 64 meeting
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Lunch will be ordered from One Drop Café. Lunch is roast beef sandwich with provolone cheese or BLT sandwich or turkey bacon avocado lettuce wrap. The wrap take the place of a salad. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo William at (760) 353-3338 by 2 p.m. on April 20 with your lunch choice. Our guest speaker will be El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva. Contact Cynthia Harvie at (760) 996-2445 for more information.
April 30
Holtville Derby Days
WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m.
WHERE Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville
INFO $35 per person. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club, Holtville. Come dressed in derby attre to be eligible to win a prize.
MAY 5
3rd annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley
INFO Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us. Live music, beer and vendors. Presented by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley.
MAY 13
Dancing with the Stars Gala
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven
INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org
