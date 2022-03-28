MARCH 28

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

California Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley Area XI-Division 64 meeting

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 Aten Road, Imperial

INFO Lunch will be ordered from Tropical Delights. Lunch is a club sandwich or chef salad or bring your own. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo Williams at (760) 353-3338 by March 24 with your meal choice. The program will be “Making Miniatures,” presented by Dave and Cindy Yaryan.

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Mental health support

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

MARCH 29

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Children 5 and younger

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Trans support group (English)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

MARCH 30

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Trans support group (Spanish)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Let’s R.E.A.D. Book Club

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older.

Dance class

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz

MARCH 31

Seed Savers Workshop

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE UC Desert Research and Extension Center, 1004 Holton Road, Holtville

INFO All ages welcome. Learn seed harvesting and saving techniques. Collect and take home romaine seeds. Take home learning materials. Sign up at http://ucanr.edu/seeds. Contact Chris Wong at cgowong@ucanr.edu if you have questions.

Domestic violence class for men (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Honoring the Legacy of Judge Cruz Reynoso

WHEN 6 p.m. (reception); 7 p.m. (program/documentary)

WHERE Jimmie Cannon Theater, Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro

INFO In honor of Cesar Chavez Day, Central Union High School District in partnership with SoCalGas and MANA de Imperial Valley will present the documentary film “Sowing the Seeds of Justice,” based on the life of Cruz Reynoso, the first Latino California Supreme Court Justice. Open to the public. For more information, contact Maria Peinado at mpeinado@cuhsd.org

APRIL 2

Imperial Valley Cesar Chavez Celebration

WHEN 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE Plaza Park, Main Street, Brawley

INFO Festivities include the Cesar Chavez Car Show at 11 a.m. and live music starting at noon. The evening presentation will being at 6 p.m. with live music by La Chambita, presentation of the winners of the Cesar Chavez Art Contest at 7 p.m. and presentation of the Si Se Puede Recognitions. The festivities will conclude with the presentation of the Sonora Tribute Dinamita from 9 to 11 p.m.

APRIL 3

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Miller’s Garage & Spring

INFO Walk old US 80; explore the history of the Valley’s first highways and its first practical joke!

APRIL 5

Brawley Christian Women’s Club luncheon

WHEN Noon

WHERE Gateway Church, Social Hall, 4249 Highway 86, Brawley.

INFO. Cost is $13. Guest speaker is Kim Worcester, of Oro Valley, Ariz. A backward country girl who became an adventurous, traveling city mouse, she will share "The Ride for Her Life." And, be creative! We are having a Spring Hat Contest with prizes! Reservations and cancellations are a MUST, and to make a reservation or cancellation, please call Diane Griffith at (760) 791-6450 by March 31.

APRIL 6

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.

APRIL 7

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

APRIL 9

Tom Boas Commemorative Shooting Competition

WHEN 7 a.m. (registration); 9 a.m. (shooting starts)

WHERE Imperial Valley Rifle and Pistol Association shooting range, 2250 W. Wheeler Road, Imperial

INFO Top prize is $1,000. Entry $20 per shooter. Lunch included. Must RSVP by April 1. Lunch is also available to spectators for $10 per plate. Must also RSVP by April 1. For questions, rules and to RSVP, call Robert Boas at (760) 791-0698 or Chris Salgado at (442) 295-7855.

Women’s Empowerment Conference

WHEN 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO Free event. Join us for a day of women empowerment showcasing panel discussion on the accomplishments of local women. Presented by MANA de Imperial Valley, SDSU-IV, Soroptimists of El Centro and Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee. Register today at Eventbrite.com

APRIL 16

Cody’s Closet 6th annual Easter Egg Hunt

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Sunbeam Lake, 1750 Drew Road, Seeley

INFO Games, crafts, prizes, snacks, egg hunt and more. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event. For questions or donations, contact Heather White at (760) 353-1789.

APRIL 17

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah, at 8 a.m.

WHERE Desert View Tower, In-Ko-Pah Park Road, Jacumba Hot Springs

INFO Come hike and explore the In-Ko-Pah mountains around the grounds of Desert View Tower.

APRIL 21

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

California Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley Area XI-Division 64 meeting

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial

INFO Lunch will be ordered from One Drop Café. Lunch is roast beef sandwich with provolone cheese or BLT sandwich or turkey bacon avocado lettuce wrap. The wrap take the place of a salad. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo William at (760) 353-3338 by 2 p.m. on April 20 with your lunch choice. Our guest speaker will be El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva. Contact Cynthia Harvie at (760) 996-2445 for more information.

April 30

Holtville Derby Days

WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m.

WHERE Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville

INFO $35 per person. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club, Holtville. Come dressed in derby attre to be eligible to win a prize.

MAY 5

3rd annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival

WHEN 6-10 p.m.

WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley

INFO Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us. Live music, beer and vendors. Presented by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley.

MAY 13

Dancing with the Stars Gala

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven

INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.