MAY 16

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Laureate Iota Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE La Fonda Restaurant, 1950 S. Fourth St. #1, El Centro

MAY 17

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Children 5 and younger

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Library Learners Book Club

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Trans support group (English)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

MAY 18

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Trans support group (Spanish)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

Teen Times

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 13-17

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Open Mic Night

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO Musical performances by Fran, Speakeasy, Memo, Lesley Lee, Non-Verbal Expression, Juni, and Far From Away. Special comedic guest: Clara Olivas

MAY 19

Youth group

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Ages 12-17. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

IV Desert Museum Art Music Wine

WHEN 6:30-9 p.m.

WHERE Sts. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. Fifth St., El Centro

INFO A wine tasting and silent auction event. 21 and older. Advance tickets are available on Eventbrite for $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Tickets will be $40 at the door. Contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

MAY 20

Domestic violence class for men (English)

WHEN 3 & 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

SAVAPA ‘More Than a Dance’

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Center, Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro

INFO Tickets $10 pre-sale; $12 at the door.

MAY 21

SAVAPA ‘More Than a Dance’

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Center, Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro

INFO Tickets $10 pre-sale; $12 at the door.

MAY 22

SAVAPA ‘More Than a Dance’

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Center, Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro

INFO Tickets $10 pre-sale; $12 at the door.

MAY 23

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Let’s R.E.A.D. Book Club

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

MAY 25

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 0-18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 18 to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 3-5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

MAY 27

Vincent Memorial High School graduation

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 135 Fourth St., Calexico

MAY 28

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Social story hour to learn about social skills. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.

Memorial Day Celebration

WHEN 5-10 p.m.

WHERE Niland Chamber of Commerce, 8031 Highway 111

INFO Food, music, vendors, beer and kids carnival

MAY 31

Desert Oasis High School graduation

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Jimmie Cannon Theater, Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro

JUNE 1

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.

Central Union High School graduation

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Central Union High School, Cal Jones Field, 1001 W. Brighton Ave., El Centro

Southwest High School graduation

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Southwest High School, Eagle Field, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro

JUNE 2

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

Calipatria High School graduation

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Calipatria High School, football field, 601 W. Main St.

JUNE 8

Desert Valley High School graduation

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Union High School, Warne Field, 480 N. Imperial Ave.

JUNE 9

Holtville High School graduation

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Holtville High School, football field, 755 Olive Ave.

Brawley Union High School graduation

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Union High School, Warne Field, 480 N. Imperial Ave.

JUNE 10

Calexico High School graduation

WHEN 6:30 P.M.

WHERE Calexico High School, Ward Field, 1030 Encinas Ave.

Aurora High School graduation

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico

Imperial High School graduation

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial High School, Simpson/Shimamoto Field, 517 W. Barioni Blvd.

Imperial Holbrook High School graduation

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Imperial High School, Simpson/Shimamoto Field, 517 W. Barioni Blvd.

JUNE 11

Queer Prom

WHEN 6:30-9:30 p.m.

WHERE Best S.T.E.P. Forward, 260 E. Main St., El Centro

INFO Grades 8-12. $20 donation. Contact info@ivlgbtcenter.com or call (760) 592-4066.

JUNE 16

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

JUNE 30

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

