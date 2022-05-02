MAY 2

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Laureate Iota Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Home of Donna Yarnell, El Centro

MAY 3

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Children 5 and younger

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Trans support group (English)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

MAY 4

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Star Wars Day celebration

WHEN 2-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Creamery, 545 Main St., Brawley

INFO Presented by the Star Wars Fan Club of Imperial Valley. There will photo opportunities Star Wars characters, as well as a raffle, giveaways, game and more. At 6 p.m., there will be a trivia contest where participants can test their knowledge of the Disney+ show “The Book of Boba Fett.” See the club’s Facebook page for more information.

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 0-18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 2:45 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 18 to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Trans support group (Spanish)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

Preschool Power

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 3-5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Dance class

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz

MAY 5

Youth group

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Ages 12-17. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

National Day of Prayer observance (English)

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Victory Outreach Church, 625 State St., El Centro

INFO Service will also be livestreamed on KGBA FM 100.1 Radio’s Facebook site.

3rd annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival

WHEN 6-10 p.m.

WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley

INFO Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us. Live music, beer and vendors. Presented by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley.

National Day of Prayer observance (bilingual)

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Holt Park gazebo, 570 Holt Road, Holtville

INFO Led by Past Richard Moore

National Day of Prayer observance (bilingual)

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Calipatria Community Church, 180 W. Church St.

INFO Led by Pastor Mike Hurtado

National Day of Prayer observance (youth)

WHEN 6:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE Calvary Chapel, 1923 Austin Road, El Centro

INFO “The Prayer Experience,” sponsored by Youth for Christ. Service also will be livestreamed on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

National Day of Prayer observance (Spanish)

WHEN 7-9 p.m.

WHERE Rey de Reyes Church, 1012 Kloke Ave., Calexico

INFO Led by Paster Arturo Herrera and local Spanish ministry pastors

MAY 6

Domestic violence class for men (English)

WHEN 3 & 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Stargazing: Aquarids meteor shower

WHEN 6-9 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo

INFO Host: Michael Rood. Telescopes … talks … games … prizes. Call (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

MAY 13

Dancing with the Stars Gala

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven

INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org

MAY 15

A Sunday Afternoon of Beautiful Music

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Sts. Peter & Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. Fifth St., El Centro

INFO Featuring the Imperial Valley Master Chorale and the Imperial Valley String Quartet. Tickets for adults are $10. K-12 students admitted free.

MAY 18

Open Mic Night

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO Musical performances by Fran, Speakeasy, Memo, Lesley Lee, Non-Verbal Expression, Juni, and Far From Away. Special comedic guest: Clara Olivas

MAY 19

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

IV Desert Museum Art Music Wine

WHEN 6:30-9 p.m.

WHERE Sts. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. Fifth St., El Centro

INFO A wine tasting and silent auction event. 21 and older. Advance tickets are available on Eventbrite for $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Tickets will be $40 at the door. Contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

MAY 28

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Social story hour to learn about social skills. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.

JUNE 11

Queer Prom

WHEN 6:30-9:30 p.m.

WHERE Best S.T.E.P. Forward, 260 E. Main St., El Centro

INFO Grades 8-12. $20 donation. Contact info@ivlgbtcenter.com or call (760) 592-4066.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.