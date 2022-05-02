MAY 2
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Laureate Iota Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Home of Donna Yarnell, El Centro
MAY 3
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Trans support group (English)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
MAY 4
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Star Wars Day celebration
WHEN 2-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Creamery, 545 Main St., Brawley
INFO Presented by the Star Wars Fan Club of Imperial Valley. There will photo opportunities Star Wars characters, as well as a raffle, giveaways, game and more. At 6 p.m., there will be a trivia contest where participants can test their knowledge of the Disney+ show “The Book of Boba Fett.” See the club’s Facebook page for more information.
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 0-18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 18 to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Trans support group (Spanish)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Preschool Power
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 3-5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Dance class
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz
MAY 5
Youth group
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Ages 12-17. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members
National Day of Prayer observance (English)
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Victory Outreach Church, 625 State St., El Centro
INFO Service will also be livestreamed on KGBA FM 100.1 Radio’s Facebook site.
3rd annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley
INFO Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us. Live music, beer and vendors. Presented by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley.
National Day of Prayer observance (bilingual)
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Holt Park gazebo, 570 Holt Road, Holtville
INFO Led by Past Richard Moore
National Day of Prayer observance (bilingual)
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Calipatria Community Church, 180 W. Church St.
INFO Led by Pastor Mike Hurtado
National Day of Prayer observance (youth)
WHEN 6:30-8:30 p.m.
WHERE Calvary Chapel, 1923 Austin Road, El Centro
INFO “The Prayer Experience,” sponsored by Youth for Christ. Service also will be livestreamed on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
National Day of Prayer observance (Spanish)
WHEN 7-9 p.m.
WHERE Rey de Reyes Church, 1012 Kloke Ave., Calexico
INFO Led by Paster Arturo Herrera and local Spanish ministry pastors
MAY 6
Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 3 & 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Stargazing: Aquarids meteor shower
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Host: Michael Rood. Telescopes … talks … games … prizes. Call (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
MAY 13
Dancing with the Stars Gala
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven
INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org
MAY 15
A Sunday Afternoon of Beautiful Music
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Sts. Peter & Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. Fifth St., El Centro
INFO Featuring the Imperial Valley Master Chorale and the Imperial Valley String Quartet. Tickets for adults are $10. K-12 students admitted free.
MAY 18
Open Mic Night
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO Musical performances by Fran, Speakeasy, Memo, Lesley Lee, Non-Verbal Expression, Juni, and Far From Away. Special comedic guest: Clara Olivas
MAY 19
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members
IV Desert Museum Art Music Wine
WHEN 6:30-9 p.m.
WHERE Sts. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. Fifth St., El Centro
INFO A wine tasting and silent auction event. 21 and older. Advance tickets are available on Eventbrite for $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Tickets will be $40 at the door. Contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
MAY 28
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Social story hour to learn about social skills. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.
JUNE 11
Queer Prom
WHEN 6:30-9:30 p.m.
WHERE Best S.T.E.P. Forward, 260 E. Main St., El Centro
INFO Grades 8-12. $20 donation. Contact info@ivlgbtcenter.com or call (760) 592-4066.
