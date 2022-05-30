MAY 30
VFW Post 9305 Memorial Day ceremony — Evergreen Cemetery
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE 201 E. Gillett St., El Centro
INFO Presentation followed by honor guard rifle salute.
VFW Post 9305 Memorial Day ceremony — Bucklin Park
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Veterans Memorial, 1350 S. Eighth St.
INFO Presentation includes reading of new plaque names on memorial, followed by honor guard rifle salute. Bring your own folding chair.
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
MAY 31
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Trans support group (English)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
Desert Oasis High School graduation
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Jimmie Cannon Theater, Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
JUNE 1
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
Central Union High School graduation
WHEN 8 p.m.
WHERE Central Union High School, Cal Jones Field, 1001 W. Brighton Ave., El Centro
Southwest High School graduation
WHEN 8 p.m.
WHERE Southwest High School, Eagle Field, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
JUNE 2
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members
Calipatria High School graduation
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Calipatria High School, football field, 601 W. Main St.
JUNE 6
California Retired Teachers of Imperial Valley Area - XI - Division 64 meeting
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Lunch will be ordered from Joy Juice & Deli. Lunch is chicken salad OR chicken sandwich OR Mexican tuna sandwich OR bring your own. Suggested donation for lunch is $10. Please RSVP to Jo Williams at (760) 353-3338 by 2 p.m. on June 1 with your lunch choice. The program at this month’s meeting will be an open mic: Members are invited to step up and share humorous teaching experiences.
.If you have questions, call Cynthia Harvie at (760) 996-2445.
JUNE 8
Desert Valley High School graduation
WHEN 8 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Union High School, Warne Field, 480 N. Imperial Ave.
JUNE 9
Holtville High School graduation
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Holtville High School, football field, 755 Olive Ave.
Brawley Union High School graduation
WHEN 8 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Union High School, Warne Field, 480 N. Imperial Ave.
JUNE 10
Calexico High School graduation
WHEN 6:30 P.M.
WHERE Calexico High School, Ward Field, 1030 Encinas Ave.
Aurora High School graduation
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
Imperial High School graduation
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial High School, Simpson/Shimamoto Field, 517 W. Barioni Blvd.
Imperial Holbrook High School graduation
WHEN 8 p.m.
WHERE Imperial High School, Simpson/Shimamoto Field, 517 W. Barioni Blvd.
JUNE 11
Queer Prom
WHEN 6:30-9:30 p.m.
WHERE Best S.T.E.P. Forward, 260 E. Main St., El Centro
INFO Grades 8-12. $20 donation. Contact info@ivlgbtcenter.com or call (760) 592-4066.
JUNE 16
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members
JUNE 30
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members
