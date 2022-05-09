MAY 9

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Family Literacy Program

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0-5

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

MAY 10

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Children 5 and younger

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Trans support group (English)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

MAY 11

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Trans support group (Spanish)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

Domestic violence class for men (Spanish)

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Dance class

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Contemporary dance classes with Daniela Muñoz

MAY 12

Imperial County Association of Retired Employees meeting

WHEN Noon

WHERE Eagles Lodge, 661 W. State St., El Centro

INFO The meeting will begin with a potluck lunch. A business meeting, program and drawing will follow.

Youth group

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Ages 12-17. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

MAY 13

Domestic violence class for men (English)

WHEN 3 & 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Dancing with the Stars Gala

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven

INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org

MAY 15

A Sunday Afternoon of Beautiful Music

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Sts. Peter & Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. Fifth St., El Centro

INFO Featuring the Imperial Valley Master Chorale and the Imperial Valley String Quartet. Tickets for adults are $10. K-12 students admitted free.

MAY 16

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

MAY 18

Open Mic Night

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO Musical performances by Fran, Speakeasy, Memo, Lesley Lee, Non-Verbal Expression, Juni, and Far From Away. Special comedic guest: Clara Olivas

MAY 19

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

IV Desert Museum Art Music Wine

WHEN 6:30-9 p.m.

WHERE Sts. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. Fifth St., El Centro

INFO A wine tasting and silent auction event. 21 and older. Advance tickets are available on Eventbrite for $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Tickets will be $40 at the door. Contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

MAY 25

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 0-18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 18 to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 3-5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

MAY 28

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Social story hour to learn about social skills. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.

Memorial Day Celebration

WHEN 5-10 p.m.

WHERE Niland Chamber of Commerce, 8031 Highway 111

INFO Food, music, vendors, beer and kids carnival

JUNE 11

Queer Prom

WHEN 6:30-9:30 p.m.

WHERE Best S.T.E.P. Forward, 260 E. Main St., El Centro

INFO Grades 8-12. $20 donation. Contact info@ivlgbtcenter.com or call (760) 592-4066.

