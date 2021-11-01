NOVEMBER 1
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
NOVEMBER 2
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
NOVEMBER 3
SWEEP and Healthy Soil Program grant workshop
WHEN 9 a.m.-noon
WHERE Farm Credit West, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial
INFO Potential applicants are encouraged to attend. Space is limited to 25 attendees. Contact Kristian Salgado at kmsalgado@ucanr.edu or (760) 693-8938 to register.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office, 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro.
INFO This free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/dementia offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information, call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Preschool Power
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
NOVEMBER 4
Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
NOVEMBER 10
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
NOVEMBER 12
Evening with an Expert: Thomas Demére
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Dr. Demére’s presentation is entitled, “The Silent Beaches of the Imperial Sea.” Tickets are $35. Reservations are required. The presentation will also be offered on Zoom (ID 818 8751 9846) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
Music of the Masters concert
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO Free concert featuring SDSU choirs, wind symphony and symphony orchestra under the direction of Arian Khaefi, Shannon Kitelinger and Michael Gerdes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
NOVEMBER 13
Diversity in Praise: Celebrating Communities in Spoken Word, Song and Dance
WHEN noon-4 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium and Rollie Carrillo Quad, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO This free event is will be a celebration of community in spoken word, song and dance. The lineup includes San Diego-based gospel group Next Level, Aztec Dance Group, Imperial Valley College Singers, gospel soloist Markco King, Dr. Vincent Whipple, gospel rap artist Profosee, and DJ Al Boogie and the Brawley Union High School Folklorico Club.
NOVEMBER 14
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Starts at Sonny Bono Visitor Center at 8 a.m.
WHERE Sonny Bono Wildlife Refuge
INFO Did you know that Imperial Valley has its own volcano? Ever wonder how the Salton Sea was created? Join Imperial Valley Desert Museum as we hike its shoreline. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
NOVEMBER 20
16th annual Honey Festival
WHEN 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE 300 S. Center St., Westmorland
INFO Be a part of an exciting day filled with contests, entertainment, awards, educational displays and lots of family fun. Our theme this year is BEE the Best YOU! - Bee Healthy. Bee Kind. Bee Positive. Youth boxing event, yoga in the park, gift basket raffle, Busy Bee of the Year Award, parade & dance performances, car club exhibition, and more!
Ocotillo Rocks!
WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Free community event. Rock cutting, panning for gold, geology walks and “rock” band contest.
Contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
NOVEMBER 21
Kiwanis Early Risers Turkey Shoot
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Rifle and Pistol Association shooting range, 2500 W. Wheeler Road, Imperial
INFO Games, food and refreshments. Win Thanksgiving turkeys. Raffle for prizes and gift cards. Call Stacy Bodus, (760) 996-3732; Gary Andrews (760) 540-0731 or Ana Jorgenson, (760) 427-2323, for more information.
NOVEMBER 27
Traditional Craft Days: Games
WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Free community event. For more information, call the museum at (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
NOVEMBER 28
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Canyon Sin Nombre
INFO Descend into and experience the best-kept secrets of Anza Borrego in the canyon without a name! Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
DECEMBER 1
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
DECEMBER 9
32 annual Fall Desert Crops Workshop
WHEN 8 a.m.-noon
WHERE Hybrid event: online and in person at UC Cooperative Extension Imperial County, 1050 E. Holton Road, Holtville
INFO For more information, call (442) 265-7700.
DECEMBER 11
Stargazing! Geminids meteor shower
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Hosted by Michael Rood. Telescopes … talks … games … prizes. Bring you own binoculars and chairs. Call (760) 358-7016 for more information.
DECEMBER 12
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Davies Valley: high cliffs
INFO Return to Davies Valley and explore the towering vistas of its carved washes with high cliffs. This intermediate hike involves minor elevation gains and covers soft, sandy ground.
DECEMBER 15
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
