NOVEMBER 8
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Learn self-defense
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Learn Brazilian jiu-jitsu techniques. Wear comfortable clothing and wrestling shoes (barefoot is optional). Also bring water and a towel. Space is limited.
Weight loss program
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.
Cattle Call Mega Mixer
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE 1080 S. Brawley Ave., Brawley
INFO The 2021 Cattle Call Mega Mixer is a fun and interactive event that allow members of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Brawley to network with other business owners.
NOVEMBER 9
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Cowboy Poetry Night
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE 275 Marjorie Ave., Brawley
INFO Free event open to the public. Come out and enjoy Western poetry and singing. Signups are free and begin at the start of the event.
NOVEMBER 10
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall opening ceremony
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall is a half-scale size tribute monument to the Vietnam War Memorial is Washington, D.C. Join us by paying tribute to all of the men and women who died in the Vietnam War and learn about the social, cultural and political aspects of the Vietnam era in the United States. The exhibit will be open 24 hours, beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 until 8 a.m. Nov. 15.
Cattle Call Mariachi Night
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley
INFO Free to attend. Bring the entire family to enjoy an evening of fun with great food, beer and a variety of local singers showing off their talents singing traditional Mexican ballads.
NOVEMBER 11
Veteran’s Day ceremony
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO Ceremony to take place at the temporary Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit at Bucklin Park.
Youth group
WHEN 5-6 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For ages 12-17. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.
Cowboy Bingo
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE 165 S. Plaza St., Brawley
INFO Fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley. Must be 21 or older. All military veterans will receive a free drink and bingo card.
NOVEMBER 12
Evening with an Expert: Thomas Demére
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Dr. Demére’s presentation is entitled, “The Silent Beaches of the Imperial Sea.” Tickets are $35. Reservations are required. The presentation will also be offered on Zoom (ID 818 8751 9846) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
Music of the Masters concert
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO Free concert featuring SDSU choirs, wind symphony and symphony orchestra under the direction of Arian Khaefi, Shannon Kitelinger and Michael Gerdes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
NOVEMBER 13
Cattle Call Parade
WHEN 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley
INFO Free to attend. The parade will be led by the grand marshal and will include equestrian units, decorated floats, great local bands and a multitude of individual entries to entertain your entire family! Don't miss out on seeing all the excitement with food vendors, toys, kettle corn and more!
Diversity in Praise: Celebrating Communities in Spoken Word, Song and Dance
WHEN noon-4 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium and Rollie Carrillo Quad, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO This free event is will be a celebration of community in spoken word, song and dance. The lineup includes San Diego-based gospel group Next Level, Aztec Dance Group, Imperial Valley College Singers, gospel soloist Markco King, Dr. Vincent Whipple, gospel rap artist Profosee, and DJ Al Boogie and the Brawley Union High School Folklorico Club.
Cattle Call Rodeo
WHEN First show at 2 p.m.; second show at 7 p.m.
WHERE Cattle Call Arena, Brawley
INFO As the COVID-19 pandemic gets behind us, we can now look forward to the 2021 Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo! Tickets on sale now at the cattlecallrodeotickets.com with a variety of times.
NOVEMBER 14
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Starts at Sonny Bono Visitor Center at 8 a.m.
WHERE Sonny Bono Wildlife Refuge
INFO Did you know that Imperial Valley has its own volcano? Ever wonder how the Salton Sea was created? Join Imperial Valley Desert Museum as we hike its shoreline. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
Cattle Call Rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Cattle Call Arena, Brawley
INFO Third and final performance of the 2021 Cattle Call Rodeo.
Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO Ceremony to take place at the temporary Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit at Bucklin Park.
NOVEMBER 15
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Preschool Power
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Learn self-defense
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Learn Brazilian jiu-jitsu techniques. Wear comfortable clothing and wrestling shoes (barefoot is optional). Also bring water and a towel. Space is limited.
Weight loss program
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.
NOVEMBER 20
16th annual Honey Festival
WHEN 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE 300 S. Center St., Westmorland
INFO Be a part of an exciting day filled with contests, entertainment, awards, educational displays and lots of family fun. Our theme this year is BEE the Best YOU! - Bee Healthy. Bee Kind. Bee Positive. Youth boxing event, yoga in the park, gift basket raffle, Busy Bee of the Year Award, parade & dance performances, car club exhibition, and more!
Ocotillo Rocks!
WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Free community event. Rock cutting, panning for gold, geology walks and “rock” band contest.
Contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
NOVEMBER 21
Kiwanis Early Risers Turkey Shoot
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Rifle and Pistol Association shooting range, 2500 W. Wheeler Road, Imperial
INFO Games, food and refreshments. Win Thanksgiving turkeys. Raffle for prizes and gift cards. Call Stacy Bodus, (760) 996-3732; Gary Andrews (760) 540-0731 or Ana Jorgenson, (760) 427-2323, for more information.
NOVEMBER 25
Community Thanksgiving luncheon
WHEN 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
WHERE Eagle’s Lodge, 661 W. State St., El Centro
INFO Feeding LGBTQ+, homeless and low-income families. Volunteers needed. For more information, call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com
NOVEMBER 27
Traditional Craft Days: Games
WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Free community event. For more information, call the museum at (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
NOVEMBER 28
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Canyon Sin Nombre
INFO Descend into and experience the best-kept secrets of Anza Borrego in the canyon without a name! Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
DECEMBER 1
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
DECEMBER 2
Burning Bush International benefit concert
WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; event begins at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Christ Community Church, 590 S. Orange Ave., El Centro
INFO Christian/Gospel artist DeWayne Crocker Jr. will be performing to benefit BBI’s clean water projects in Uganda. You’ve seen him on American Idol; now see him in El Centro. All ticket sales will help bring clean water to thirsty villages. Imperial Valley donors have funded 31 deep-water wells. Join us in funding well No. 32. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com, or call (760) 604-6310. Ticket may also be purchased at the door. Discounts are available for purchases of 20 tickets or more.
DECEMBER 9
32 annual Fall Desert Crops Workshop
WHEN 8 a.m.-noon
WHERE Hybrid event: online and in person at UC Cooperative Extension Imperial County, 1050 E. Holton Road, Holtville
INFO For more information, call (442) 265-7700.
DECEMBER 11
Stargazing! Geminids meteor shower
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Hosted by Michael Rood. Telescopes … talks … games … prizes. Bring you own binoculars and chairs. Call (760) 358-7016 for more information.
DECEMBER 12
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Davies Valley: high cliffs
INFO Return to Davies Valley and explore the towering vistas of its carved washes with high cliffs. This intermediate hike involves minor elevation gains and covers soft, sandy ground.
DECEMBER 15
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.