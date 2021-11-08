NOVEMBER 8

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Learn self-defense

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Learn Brazilian jiu-jitsu techniques. Wear comfortable clothing and wrestling shoes (barefoot is optional). Also bring water and a towel. Space is limited.

Weight loss program

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.

Cattle Call Mega Mixer

WHEN 6-10 p.m.

WHERE 1080 S. Brawley Ave., Brawley

INFO The 2021 Cattle Call Mega Mixer is a fun and interactive event that allow members of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Brawley to network with other business owners.

NOVEMBER 9

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Cowboy Poetry Night

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE 275 Marjorie Ave., Brawley

INFO Free event open to the public. Come out and enjoy Western poetry and singing. Signups are free and begin at the start of the event.

NOVEMBER 10

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)

WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro

INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY

Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall opening ceremony

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro

INFO The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall is a half-scale size tribute monument to the Vietnam War Memorial is Washington, D.C. Join us by paying tribute to all of the men and women who died in the Vietnam War and learn about the social, cultural and political aspects of the Vietnam era in the United States. The exhibit will be open 24 hours, beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 until 8 a.m. Nov. 15.

Cattle Call Mariachi Night

WHEN 6-10 p.m.

WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley

INFO Free to attend. Bring the entire family to enjoy an evening of fun with great food, beer and a variety of local singers showing off their talents singing traditional Mexican ballads.

NOVEMBER 11

Veteran’s Day ceremony

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Bucklin Park 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro

INFO Ceremony to take place at the temporary Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit at Bucklin Park.

Youth group

WHEN 5-6 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For ages 12-17. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.

Cowboy Bingo

WHEN 6-9 p.m.

WHERE 165 S. Plaza St., Brawley

INFO Fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley. Must be 21 or older. All military veterans will receive a free drink and bingo card.

NOVEMBER 12

Evening with an Expert: Thomas Demére

WHEN 6-9 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo

INFO Dr. Demére’s presentation is entitled, “The Silent Beaches of the Imperial Sea.” Tickets are $35. Reservations are required. The presentation will also be offered on Zoom (ID 818 8751 9846) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org.

Music of the Masters concert

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO Free concert featuring SDSU choirs, wind symphony and symphony orchestra under the direction of Arian Khaefi, Shannon Kitelinger and Michael Gerdes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

NOVEMBER 13

Cattle Call Parade

WHEN 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley

INFO Free to attend. The parade will be led by the grand marshal and will include equestrian units, decorated floats, great local bands and a multitude of individual entries to entertain your entire family! Don't miss out on seeing all the excitement with food vendors, toys, kettle corn and more!

Diversity in Praise: Celebrating Communities in Spoken Word, Song and Dance

WHEN noon-4 p.m.

WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium and Rollie Carrillo Quad, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO This free event is will be a celebration of community in spoken word, song and dance. The lineup includes San Diego-based gospel group Next Level, Aztec Dance Group, Imperial Valley College Singers, gospel soloist Markco King, Dr. Vincent Whipple, gospel rap artist Profosee, and DJ Al Boogie and the Brawley Union High School Folklorico Club.

Cattle Call Rodeo

WHEN First show at 2 p.m.; second show at 7 p.m.

WHERE Cattle Call Arena, Brawley

INFO As the COVID-19 pandemic gets behind us, we can now look forward to the 2021 Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo! Tickets on sale now at the cattlecallrodeotickets.com with a variety of times.

NOVEMBER 14

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Starts at Sonny Bono Visitor Center at 8 a.m.

WHERE Sonny Bono Wildlife Refuge

INFO Did you know that Imperial Valley has its own volcano? Ever wonder how the Salton Sea was created? Join Imperial Valley Desert Museum as we hike its shoreline. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

Cattle Call Rodeo

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Cattle Call Arena, Brawley

INFO Third and final performance of the 2021 Cattle Call Rodeo.

Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro

INFO Ceremony to take place at the temporary Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit at Bucklin Park.

NOVEMBER 15

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 2:45 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Preschool Power

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Learn self-defense

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Learn Brazilian jiu-jitsu techniques. Wear comfortable clothing and wrestling shoes (barefoot is optional). Also bring water and a towel. Space is limited.

Weight loss program

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.

NOVEMBER 20

16th annual Honey Festival

WHEN 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE 300 S. Center St., Westmorland

INFO Be a part of an exciting day filled with contests, entertainment, awards, educational displays and lots of family fun. Our theme this year is BEE the Best YOU! - Bee Healthy. Bee Kind. Bee Positive. Youth boxing event, yoga in the park, gift basket raffle, Busy Bee of the Year Award, parade & dance performances, car club exhibition, and more!

Ocotillo Rocks!

WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo

INFO Free community event. Rock cutting, panning for gold, geology walks and “rock” band contest.

Contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

NOVEMBER 21

Kiwanis Early Risers Turkey Shoot

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Rifle and Pistol Association shooting range, 2500 W. Wheeler Road, Imperial

INFO Games, food and refreshments. Win Thanksgiving turkeys. Raffle for prizes and gift cards. Call Stacy Bodus, (760) 996-3732; Gary Andrews (760) 540-0731 or Ana Jorgenson, (760) 427-2323, for more information.

NOVEMBER 25

Community Thanksgiving luncheon

WHEN 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

WHERE Eagle’s Lodge, 661 W. State St., El Centro

INFO Feeding LGBTQ+, homeless and low-income families. Volunteers needed. For more information, call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com

NOVEMBER 27

Traditional Craft Days: Games

WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo

INFO Free community event. For more information, call the museum at (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org.

NOVEMBER 28

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Canyon Sin Nombre

INFO Descend into and experience the best-kept secrets of Anza Borrego in the canyon without a name! Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

DECEMBER 1

Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)

WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro

INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY

DECEMBER 2

Burning Bush International benefit concert

WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; event begins at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Christ Community Church, 590 S. Orange Ave., El Centro

INFO Christian/Gospel artist DeWayne Crocker Jr. will be performing to benefit BBI’s clean water projects in Uganda. You’ve seen him on American Idol; now see him in El Centro. All ticket sales will help bring clean water to thirsty villages. Imperial Valley donors have funded 31 deep-water wells. Join us in funding well No. 32. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com, or call (760) 604-6310. Ticket may also be purchased at the door. Discounts are available for purchases of 20 tickets or more.

DECEMBER 9

32 annual Fall Desert Crops Workshop

WHEN 8 a.m.-noon

WHERE Hybrid event: online and in person at UC Cooperative Extension Imperial County, 1050 E. Holton Road, Holtville

INFO For more information, call (442) 265-7700.

DECEMBER 11

Stargazing! Geminids meteor shower

WHEN 6-9 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo

INFO Hosted by Michael Rood. Telescopes … talks … games … prizes. Bring you own binoculars and chairs. Call (760) 358-7016 for more information.

DECEMBER 12

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Davies Valley: high cliffs

INFO Return to Davies Valley and explore the towering vistas of its carved washes with high cliffs. This intermediate hike involves minor elevation gains and covers soft, sandy ground.

DECEMBER 15

Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)

WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro

INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY

