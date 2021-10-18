OCTOBER 18

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Parachute play

WHEN 1-2 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Ages 3-5. Materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. For children ages 5 and younger, parents must be present at all times. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 2:45 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

OCTOBER 19

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

Halloween slime (craft)

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Free to grades K-3. Equipment and/or materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.

Library Learners Book Club

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

OCTOBER 20

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 2:45 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Teentober

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 13-17. Join us for art, gaming, books and lots of fun. Bring a friend or two. Light refreshments will be served.

Custom Mason jar (craft)

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Free for grades 4-6. Equipment and/or materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

OCTOBER 21

SWEEP and Healthy Soil Program grant workshop

WHEN 9 a.m.-noon

WHERE Farm Credit West, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial

INFO Potential applicants are encouraged to attend. Space is limited to 25 attendees. Contact Kristian Salgado at kmsalgado@ucanr.edu or (760) 693-8938 to register.

Bingo

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

Girl Scouts

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

STEAM

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 5 to 12. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

Custom Mason jar (craft)

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Free for grades 7-8. Materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children.

Let’s Talk Virtually

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom

INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Son Shine/Sunset support group

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE 230 S. Eighth St., El Centro

INFO The meetings are to provide support, resources and free books to individuals and families who have experienced a pregnancy loss, or the death of a child of any age. Child care will be provided. If you need additional information, call/text Jim at (760) 353-5059 or email shinnjc@sbcglobal.

OCTOBER 22

Canvas painting

WHEN 1:30-3:30 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Free for adult seniors. Equipment and/or materials will be provided. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.

Trunk or Treat

WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Stark Field parking lot, 830 S. Fourth St., El Centro

INFO A family event for children of all ages to enjoy decorated vehicles and to trick-or-treat for tasty sweets in a safe environment. Food trucks will be on site for vending. Don’t forget your costume!

OCTOBER 23

Beer Fest

WHEN 6-10 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo

INFO Admission is $35 for pre-pay and $40 at the door. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com/IVDM Beer Fest. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

OCTOBER 25

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

California Retired Teachers Association Area XI, Div. 64 meeting

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial

INFO Lunch will be ordered from Brickhouse Deli (1/2 turkey or roast beef sandwich, potato or pasta salad, chips and cookie). Program is Ruben Hernandez on music. For more information contact Susan Massey at (760) 554-3300 or Cythnia Harvie at (760) 996-2445.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Costume contest

WHEN 1-2 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Free for ages 3-5. Materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. For children ages 5 and younger, parents must be present at all times. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.

Efren Coronel Drive dedication and candlelight vigil

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Third Street and Efren Coronel Drive (formerly Legacy Drive)

INFO Ceremony will be held in memory of the long-time El Centro Police Department officer, who died in the line of duty on June 3, 2020.

OCTOBER 26

Imperial County Redistricting Advisory Commission public hearing

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE County Administration Center, Board Chambers, 940 W. Main St., Second Floor, Suite 211, El Centro

INFO The 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission invites members of the community to participate in the redistricting process to ensure district boundaries respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.

Costume contest

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Free for grades K-3. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. For children ages 5 and younger, parents must be present at all times. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.

OCTOBER 27

SWEEP and Healthy Soil Program grant workshop

WHEN 9 a.m.-noon

WHERE Farm Credit West, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial

INFO Potential applicants are encouraged to attend. Space is limited to 25 attendees. Contact Kristian Salgado at kmsalgado@ucanr.edu or (760) 693-8938 to register.

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Safety and Wellness Fair

WHEN 1:30-3 p.m.

WHERE Wirt Auditorium, 501 W. Main St., Calipatria

INFO Presented by the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center. Numerous resource agencies will be on hand, and free fitness and health screenings will be available. Activities will include snacks, music, face painting, raffles and giveaways for adults, and a bike and backpack raffle for the kids. Come have fun!

Costume contest

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Free for grades 4-6. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.

Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)

WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro

INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY

OCTOBER 28

Costume Contest

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Free for grades 7-8. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.

Family Treasure Night

WHEN 3:30-5 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Family Night in the Parking Lot

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Wear your costume and join us for arts and crafts, games, stories, books and lots of fun.

OCTOBER 29

Costume contest

WHEN 1:30-3:30 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Free for adult seniors. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.

OCTOBER 30

Octobercraft

WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo

INFO Halloween-themed crafts, movies, trick or treating, and games. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

2nd annual Floating Pumpkin Patch

WHEN Noon-3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.

INFO Free event. The Aqua Track will be up and pumpkin decorating stations will be available. For more information, call (760) 335-4550 or email aquatic.center@cityofelcentro.org.

Imperial Valley Challenger Little League parent meeting and board election

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Evans Park, corner of Fourth and M streets in Imperial

INFO Imperial Valley Challenger Little League is a non-profit organization that give special needs children and teens an opportunity to play baseball, learn sportsmanship and develop social skills. We will have our first general parent meeting and board election for the spring 2022 season. A new board meeting will follow as soon as the election is complete. Anyone interested in the program is welcome to attend.

Imperial Halloween Horror Nights

WHEN 4-8 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Hall, 569 Broadway Ave., El Centro

INFO Imperial High School’s Skills USA Program is holding a haunted maze fundraiser. Admission is $2. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Heber Public Utility District Fall Fiesta

WHEN 4:30 p.m. to midnight

WHERE Tito Huerta Park, 1165 Palm Ave., Heber

INFO Parade, car show, fiesta, food and beer garden, free carnival games, live entertainment, and Day of the Dead community altar. All COVID regulations will be enforced.

OCTOBER 31

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Meet at Imperial Avenue Starbucks parking lost at 7 a.m.

WHERE Tumco mining ghost town

INFO Come hike one of California’s last surviving ghost towns. Hike through the old town center, explore the graves of its cemetery and see the massive cyanide vats that made the mining possible. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

Imperial Halloween Horror Nights

WHEN 2-6 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Hall, 569 Broadway Ave., El Centro

INFO Imperial High School’s Skills USA Program is holding a haunted maze fundraiser. Admission is $2. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

NOVEMBER 3

SWEEP and Healthy Soil Program grant workshop

WHEN 9 a.m.-noon

WHERE Farm Credit West, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial

INFO Potential applicants are encouraged to attend. Space is limited to 25 attendees. Contact Kristian Salgado at kmsalgado@ucanr.edu or (760) 693-8938 to register.

