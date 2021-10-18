OCTOBER 18
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Parachute play
WHEN 1-2 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Ages 3-5. Materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. For children ages 5 and younger, parents must be present at all times. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
OCTOBER 19
Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Halloween slime (craft)
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free to grades K-3. Equipment and/or materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Library Learners Book Club
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
OCTOBER 20
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Teentober
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 13-17. Join us for art, gaming, books and lots of fun. Bring a friend or two. Light refreshments will be served.
Custom Mason jar (craft)
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for grades 4-6. Equipment and/or materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
OCTOBER 21
SWEEP and Healthy Soil Program grant workshop
WHEN 9 a.m.-noon
WHERE Farm Credit West, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial
INFO Potential applicants are encouraged to attend. Space is limited to 25 attendees. Contact Kristian Salgado at kmsalgado@ucanr.edu or (760) 693-8938 to register.
Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Girl Scouts
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
STEAM
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 5 to 12. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Custom Mason jar (craft)
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for grades 7-8. Materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children.
Let’s Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Son Shine/Sunset support group
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE 230 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO The meetings are to provide support, resources and free books to individuals and families who have experienced a pregnancy loss, or the death of a child of any age. Child care will be provided. If you need additional information, call/text Jim at (760) 353-5059 or email shinnjc@sbcglobal.
OCTOBER 22
Canvas painting
WHEN 1:30-3:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for adult seniors. Equipment and/or materials will be provided. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Trunk or Treat
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Stark Field parking lot, 830 S. Fourth St., El Centro
INFO A family event for children of all ages to enjoy decorated vehicles and to trick-or-treat for tasty sweets in a safe environment. Food trucks will be on site for vending. Don’t forget your costume!
OCTOBER 23
Beer Fest
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Admission is $35 for pre-pay and $40 at the door. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com/IVDM Beer Fest. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
OCTOBER 25
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
California Retired Teachers Association Area XI, Div. 64 meeting
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Lunch will be ordered from Brickhouse Deli (1/2 turkey or roast beef sandwich, potato or pasta salad, chips and cookie). Program is Ruben Hernandez on music. For more information contact Susan Massey at (760) 554-3300 or Cythnia Harvie at (760) 996-2445.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Costume contest
WHEN 1-2 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for ages 3-5. Materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. For children ages 5 and younger, parents must be present at all times. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Efren Coronel Drive dedication and candlelight vigil
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Third Street and Efren Coronel Drive (formerly Legacy Drive)
INFO Ceremony will be held in memory of the long-time El Centro Police Department officer, who died in the line of duty on June 3, 2020.
OCTOBER 26
Imperial County Redistricting Advisory Commission public hearing
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE County Administration Center, Board Chambers, 940 W. Main St., Second Floor, Suite 211, El Centro
INFO The 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission invites members of the community to participate in the redistricting process to ensure district boundaries respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.
Costume contest
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for grades K-3. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. For children ages 5 and younger, parents must be present at all times. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
OCTOBER 27
SWEEP and Healthy Soil Program grant workshop
WHEN 9 a.m.-noon
WHERE Farm Credit West, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial
INFO Potential applicants are encouraged to attend. Space is limited to 25 attendees. Contact Kristian Salgado at kmsalgado@ucanr.edu or (760) 693-8938 to register.
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Safety and Wellness Fair
WHEN 1:30-3 p.m.
WHERE Wirt Auditorium, 501 W. Main St., Calipatria
INFO Presented by the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center. Numerous resource agencies will be on hand, and free fitness and health screenings will be available. Activities will include snacks, music, face painting, raffles and giveaways for adults, and a bike and backpack raffle for the kids. Come have fun!
Costume contest
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for grades 4-6. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
OCTOBER 28
Costume Contest
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for grades 7-8. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Family Treasure Night
WHEN 3:30-5 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Family Night in the Parking Lot
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Wear your costume and join us for arts and crafts, games, stories, books and lots of fun.
OCTOBER 29
Costume contest
WHEN 1:30-3:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for adult seniors. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
OCTOBER 30
Octobercraft
WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Halloween-themed crafts, movies, trick or treating, and games. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
2nd annual Floating Pumpkin Patch
WHEN Noon-3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.
INFO Free event. The Aqua Track will be up and pumpkin decorating stations will be available. For more information, call (760) 335-4550 or email aquatic.center@cityofelcentro.org.
Imperial Valley Challenger Little League parent meeting and board election
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Evans Park, corner of Fourth and M streets in Imperial
INFO Imperial Valley Challenger Little League is a non-profit organization that give special needs children and teens an opportunity to play baseball, learn sportsmanship and develop social skills. We will have our first general parent meeting and board election for the spring 2022 season. A new board meeting will follow as soon as the election is complete. Anyone interested in the program is welcome to attend.
Imperial Halloween Horror Nights
WHEN 4-8 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Hall, 569 Broadway Ave., El Centro
INFO Imperial High School’s Skills USA Program is holding a haunted maze fundraiser. Admission is $2. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Heber Public Utility District Fall Fiesta
WHEN 4:30 p.m. to midnight
WHERE Tito Huerta Park, 1165 Palm Ave., Heber
INFO Parade, car show, fiesta, food and beer garden, free carnival games, live entertainment, and Day of the Dead community altar. All COVID regulations will be enforced.
OCTOBER 31
IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Meet at Imperial Avenue Starbucks parking lost at 7 a.m.
WHERE Tumco mining ghost town
INFO Come hike one of California’s last surviving ghost towns. Hike through the old town center, explore the graves of its cemetery and see the massive cyanide vats that made the mining possible. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
Imperial Halloween Horror Nights
WHEN 2-6 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Hall, 569 Broadway Ave., El Centro
INFO Imperial High School’s Skills USA Program is holding a haunted maze fundraiser. Admission is $2. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
NOVEMBER 3
SWEEP and Healthy Soil Program grant workshop
WHEN 9 a.m.-noon
WHERE Farm Credit West, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial
INFO Potential applicants are encouraged to attend. Space is limited to 25 attendees. Contact Kristian Salgado at kmsalgado@ucanr.edu or (760) 693-8938 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.