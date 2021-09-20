SEPTEMBER 20

Board games

WHEN 1-2 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 2:45 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Imperial County Redistricting Advisory Commission public hearing

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE County Administration Center, Board Chambers, 940 W. Main St., Second Floor, Suite 211, El Centro

INFO The 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission invites members of the community to participate in the redistricting process to ensure district boundaries respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.

SEPTEMBER 21

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1-2 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.\

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

SEPTEMBER 22

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 2:45 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Let’s R.E.A.D. book club

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Imperial County Redistricting Advisory Commission District 4 public hearing

WHEN 6-7 p.m.

WHERE Imperial County Free Library-Calipatria Branch, 105 S. Lake Ave.

INFO The 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission invites members of the community to participate in the redistricting process to ensure district boundaries respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.

SEPTEMBER 23

Bingo

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Girl Scouts

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

STEAM Lab

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 5-12. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Holtville Farmers Market & Street Fair

WHEN 5:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE Holt Park, 570 Holt Road, Holtville

Southwest High School aquatic center public workshop

WHEN 6:30-8 p.m.

WHERE Southwest High School library, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro

INFO The community is invited to share ideas about the design of the forthcoming aquatic center. School officials will be on site to collect ideas from the community regarding the size of the pool, spectator areas, equipment spaces, support buildings and pool features. If you are the not able to attend in person, you can visit the announcements on the school webpage for a link to various aquatic center surveys.

SEPTEMBER 27

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

SEPTEMBER 28

Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.\

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

SEPTEMBER 29

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

SEPTEMBER 30

Bingo

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

Let’s Talk Virturally

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom

INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

OCTOBER 2

Imperial County Redistricting Advisory Commission District 1 public workshop

WHEN 1-2 p.m.

WHERE Calexico City Council Chambers, 608 Heber Ave.

INFO The 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission invites members of the community to participate in the redistricting process to ensure district boundaries respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.

Imperial County Redistricting Advisory Commission District 2 public workshop

WHEN 6-7 p.m.

WHERE Heber Community Center, 1132 Heber Ave.

INFO The 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission invites members of the community to participate in the redistricting process to ensure district boundaries respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.

OCTOBER 17

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.

WHERE Davies Valley

INFO Hike and explore Davies Valley against the backdrop of a cholla “forest” and massive rock tumber. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

OCTOBER 31

IVDM Lowlanders hike

WHEN Meet at Imperial Avenue Starbucks parking lost at 7 a.m.

WHERE Tumco mining ghost town

INFO Come hike one of California’s last surviving ghost towns. Hike through the old town center, explore the graves of its cemetery and see the massive cyanide vats that made the mining possible. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

