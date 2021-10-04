Community college or university?

One big decision a student must make before attending college is which type of school is right for them.
Both community colleges and universities offer many positives and negatives, but which one will benefit someone depends on where they want to go with their career.
For some, an associate degree from a community college is a stepping stone before transferring to a university to continue their education. Others take interest in a career which only requires a two-year degree, while some prefer to begin and end their college days at a university.
Admission requirement differences
A community college is typically much easier to get your foot in the door. While certain programs like nursing, law enforcement and engineering may have stricter admission requirements than other fields, usually someone who has graduated high school won’t have much trouble being accepted.
Universities are much pickier about who they accept. For many, a potential student’s high school career is scrutinized, including grades, courses taken and a minimum score on ACT or SAT. The application process is much more involved, too. If you are having trouble getting accepted to a uni-versity right out of high school, don’t be discouraged. Community college can be your second chance to impress a higher-education institution once you complete your courses.
Major difference in cost
Another huge difference you will notice is in tuition costs. According to a recent report by College Board, the annual cost to attend a community college is $3,440 for an in-district student. When at-tending a public university, this number rises to $9,410 annually for in-state students and $23,890 for out-of-state students. Private universities average the steep price of $32,410 annually. For those who don’t qualify for financial aid or scholarships, community college is the route that makes most sense to their budgets. The two years give students the chance to save for the higher prices of a university.
Different degrees
Those attending community college can obtain an associate degree or short-term certificates which train people for a specific career. A student can then decide to apply to a university to further their education or enter the workforce with their certification.
