Community college or university?

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 98F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 92F. Winds light and variable.