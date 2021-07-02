Community leaders celebrate the end of the COVID tunnel

EL CENTRO — The city’s hottest new gathering place was packed to capacity Thursday night as the El Centro Chamber of Commerce conducted its first awards and dinner meeting in two years.
Everybody appeared happy just to be out Thursday night as a crowd of business leaders and public officials filled the second-floor event center at the former Masonic temple on the corner of Sixth and State streets. The building is also home to La Resaca and Sonora Fusion restaurants.
The dinner meeting serves both as a celebration of the chamber’s accomplishments and transition of leadership, as Ametza LLC President Anne Irigoyen completed a two-year stint as president.
The chamber also presented its annual awards Thursday evening. Citizen of Year went to the organization’s immediate past president, Terri Rogers. Irigoyen described Rogers as a “rock star at the chamber” and a mentor. She observed that Rogers has “enthusiasm beyond compare” that allowed her to maintain a positive attitude during the pandemic.
El Centro Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward was the winner of the William G. Duflock Business Leader of the Year Award. Edward was lauded for his efforts to keep the community informed during the darkest days of the pandemic.
Rogers marveled that at a point during one of his Facebook live webcasts, Edward gave out his personal cell number to the public. She said she decided to test it out anonymously. “Guess what?” she said. “He answered.”
Edward accepted the award on behalf of the entire hospital staff. He observed that the award did not reflect any personal achievement but a collection of achievements by many.
That Duflock and Citizen of the Year awards usually wrap up the awards portion of the dinner, but this year the chamber decided to give special recognition to the city of El Centro and El Centro Regional Medical Center for their efforts through the pandemic and presented representatives from both groups with a Community Partner of the Year award.
