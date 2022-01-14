Constitution guardians

Right Now
57°
Clear
- Humidity: 35%
- Cloud Coverage: 73%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:44:43 AM
- Sunset: 04:58:02 PM
Today
Considerable cloudiness. High 78F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast. High 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Mask mandate extended; 100 out at IID
- Windmill collapse cause finally revealed
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Two arrested for meth, weapon
- Murder-suicide spotlights issue of domestic violence in Valley
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Teen girls arrested for drug smuggling
- Data show impact of COVID surge; agencies report absences
- County board chair shot down on misinformation effort
- California weighs order canceling elective surgeries as COVID surges
- COVID delaying local trials, including Auditor-Controller
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Ross appointed to IUSD board
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.