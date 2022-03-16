Coolest tech for kids

Kids’ tech is getting more creative and fun. Whether you’re shopping for a birthday or special occasion or just because, here are a few of the coolest gift ideas available in three tech categories:
Wearable tech
One of the best-selling kids’ smartwatches of the past three years has come out with a next-generation model boasting new, on-trend features. The KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 from VTech now includes “School” mode and the ability to play games with other DX3 users. Packaged in a kid-friendly, sleek design, the smartwatch features two cameras for pictures, selfies and videos, and an LED that doubles as a camera flash and flashlight. Kids can play single-player games or link up with friends who also have a DX3 to share preset messages or play games like Treasure Hunt, Find the Diamonds and Tic-Tac-Toe. Additionally, kids can create custom clockfaces from their photos or swipe through more than 50 animated faces.
With all these cool features, parents might worry about time management. But they need not fear. The DX3 offers adults the ability to set daily reminders to help kids stay on track. Plus, they can even switch the device to “School” mode for watch-only use. With additional, free games, clockfaces and camera effects available for download, this is one gift that will continue to keep kids engaged. Recommended for ages 4 years and up and available in variety of colors, the KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 is available now at major retailers. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.
Drones
Is your child ready for their first drone? The X20 RC Drone Helicopter Toy is a good place to start. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, kids will love its 360 degree stunt flip and auto-hovering features and its streamlined, easy-to-operate remote control. And just because it’s small doesn’t mean it’s fragile. Weighing in at just half a pound, this drone is as stable as it is compact.
Cameras
Recommended for ages 4 years and up, the KidiZoom PrintCam is so much more than a standard camera. It allows kids to take photos, selfies and video, then review, click and immediately print regular or panoramic black-and-white photos. Kids can let their creativity loose by adding stickers, filters and borders to any image or video, or turn photos into drawings they can color themselves.
The included paper roll prints up to 80 images, and refill packs feature more paper rolls, plus adhesive paper to turn photos into stickers. Beyond these cool features, the camera also has more than 110 templates and activities, including small greeting cards and printable games, as well as video games for playtime between photoshoots. An included USB cable lets kids transfer full-color photos and videos to a computer at an adult’s discretion. Finally, the ability to set daily time and printing limits can ensure kids are using their cameras only when it’s appropriate.
To brighten your child’s birthday or next special occasion, let the coolest, cutting-edge technology do the trick.
