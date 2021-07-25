Could crime surge push Newsom recall?

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 101F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.