County announces expanded access for most departments

EL CENTRO — Nearly all Imperial County government offices will reopen for limited walk-up service starting today, according to a news release.
While several county offices have remained open during the pandemic, the expanded reopening is due to the rapid decrease of COVID-19 cases and restrictions lifted throughout the state.
Safety protocols will be required when visiting and all visitors, including those who are fully vaccinated, will be required to wear masks inside county facilities. Offices will initially reopen with limited capacity and each department will maintain its own schedule. These plans are subject to change depending on state guidelines and local health orders.
In the release, the county said it will do its best to continue to keep the public informed of any changes.
The county said all departmental information provided is subject to change. Residents are urged to visit county department websites, or call the numbers provided for assistance on how to complete requests online, over the phone or through the mail.
For more information on each department and their services, visit www.ImperialCounty.org.
Agricultural Commissioner’s Office
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no walk-in service, appointments only
Phone: (442) 265-1500
Air Pollution Control District
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy within the department’s main lobby. Appointments available in-person and by phone.
Phone: (442) 265-1800
Airport
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.
Phone: (442) 265-3223
Animal Control (1329 Sperber Road, El Centro)
Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed 11 a.m. to noon
Shelter hours: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Appointments and walk-in services starting June 21
Phone: (442) 265-2655
Assessor
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy. Appointments recommended and can be made at https://Assessor.Imperialcounty.org
Phone: (442) 265-1300
Fax: (442) 265-8030
Email: assessor@co.imperial.ca.us
Auditor-Controller
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.
Phone: (442) 265-1299
Behavioral Health Services
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: (442) 265-1525
Board of Supervisors/Clerk of the Board
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.
Phone: (442) 265-1020
Child Support Services
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; open to public with check-in at www.expresslobby.com (location code: 5536-79).
Phone: (442) 265-4908
Email: csadmin@co.imperial.ca.us
Cooperative Extension
Hours: Closed
Clerk Recorder
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no walk-in service, appointments only. Documents can be dropped off at County Administration building east entry until 2 p.m.
Phone: Vital Records (442) 265-1075; Clerk Services (442) 265-1076; Recording Services (442) 265-1077
County Counsel
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.
Phone: (442) 265-1120
District Attorney
Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy. Appointments available in-person and by phone.
Phone (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.): (442) 265-1175
Law enforcement complaint and staff: (442) 265-1187
Environmental Health (797 Main St., El Centro)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed noon to 1 p.m. Appointments and walk-in services starting June 15.
Phone: (442) 265-1888
Fleet Services
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.
Phone: (442) 265-1999
General Services Administration
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.
Phone: (442) 265-1115
Human Resources
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy. Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait times. Applications for employment can be dropped off at County Administration building east entry.
Phone: (442) 265-1148
Information Technologies
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.
Phone: (442) 265-1040
Library
• Calipatria branch – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; open on Fridays for Grab and Go doorside service only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Holtville branch — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; open on Fridays for Grab and Go doorside service only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Heber branch – Monday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; open on Fridays for Grab and Go doorside service only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Salton City – Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; open on Fridays for Grab and Go doorside service only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: (442) 265-7100
Email: ImperialCountyLibrary@co.imperial.ca.us
Planning and Development Services
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy within the department’s southern lobby.
Phone: (442) 265-1736
Probation
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited occupancy.
Phone: (442) 265-2400
Procurement
Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.
Phone: (442) 265-1865
Email: Procuremen@co.imperial.ca.us
Public Administration/Area Agency on Aging
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy of two clients at a time.
Phone: (442) 265-7000
Public Defender
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; front lobby open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy, and interior of building is by appointment only. Services available via phone, email or video conferencing.
Phone: (442) 265-1705
Email: jasongundel@co.imperial.ca.us
Public Health
Main building (935 Broadway, El Centro)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no walk-in service, appointments only.
Phone: (442) 265-1444
Registrar of Voters
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.
Phone: (442) 265-1060
Retirement
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; appointments and limited walk-in service
Phone: (442) 265-7550
Sheriff
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; walk-in services available on limited basis.
Emergency services: 911
Non-emergency: (442) 265-2021
Jail and inmate information: (442) 265-2266
Records: (442) 265-2125
Civil: (442) 265-2011
Forms available at https://icso.imperialcounty.org/forms/
Social Services
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy. Clients are encouraged to schedule appointments to avoid extended wait times.
Phone: (760) 337-6800
Treasurer
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; appointments and limited walk-in service.
Phone: (442) 265-1235
Tax Collector
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; please be advised that tax certificates and tax clearance certificates are available by appointment only.
Phone: (442) 265-1270
Workforce and Economic Development Office
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no walk-in service, appointments only
El Centro: 1550 Main St., (442) 265-7579
Brawley: 860 Main St., (442) 265-5376
Calexico: 301 Heber Ave., (442) 265-6192
Veteran Services
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no walk-in service, appointments only
Phone: (442) 265-3200
