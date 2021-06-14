County announces expanded access for most departments

EL CENTRO — Nearly all Imperial County government offices will reopen for limited walk-up service starting today, according to a news release.

While several county offices have remained open during the pandemic, the expanded reopening is due to the rapid decrease of COVID-19 cases and restrictions lifted throughout the state.

Safety protocols will be required when visiting and all visitors, including those who are fully vaccinated, will be required to wear masks inside county facilities. Offices will initially reopen with limited capacity and each department will maintain its own schedule. These plans are subject to change depending on state guidelines and local health orders.

In the release, the county said it will do its best to continue to keep the public informed of any changes.

The county said all departmental information provided is subject to change. Residents are urged to visit county department websites, or call the numbers provided for assistance on how to complete requests online, over the phone or through the mail.

 For more information on each department and their services, visit www.ImperialCounty.org.

 

Agricultural Commissioner’s Office

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no walk-in service, appointments only

Phone: (442) 265-1500

 

Air Pollution Control District

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy within the department’s main lobby. Appointments available in-person and by phone.

Phone: (442) 265-1800

 

Airport

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.

Phone: (442) 265-3223

 

Animal Control (1329 Sperber Road, El Centro) 

Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed 11 a.m. to noon

Shelter hours: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointments and walk-in services starting June 21

Phone: (442) 265-2655

 

Assessor

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy. Appointments recommended and can be made at https://Assessor.Imperialcounty.org

Phone: (442) 265-1300

Fax:   (442) 265-8030

Email:  assessor@co.imperial.ca.us

 

Auditor-Controller

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.

Phone: (442) 265-1299

 

Behavioral Health Services

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (442) 265-1525

 

Board of Supervisors/Clerk of the Board

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.

Phone: (442) 265-1020

 

Child Support Services

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; open to public with check-in at www.expresslobby.com (location code: 5536-79).

Phone: (442) 265-4908

Email: csadmin@co.imperial.ca.us

 

Cooperative Extension

Hours: Closed

 

Clerk Recorder

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no walk-in service, appointments only. Documents can be dropped off at County Administration building east entry until 2 p.m.

Phone: Vital Records (442) 265-1075; Clerk Services (442) 265-1076; Recording Services (442) 265-1077

 

County Counsel

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.

Phone: (442) 265-1120

 

District Attorney

Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy. Appointments available in-person and by phone.

Phone (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.): (442) 265-1175

Law enforcement complaint and staff: (442) 265-1187

 

Environmental Health (797 Main St., El Centro)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed noon to 1 p.m. Appointments and walk-in services starting June 15.

Phone: (442) 265-1888

 

Fleet Services

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.

Phone: (442) 265-1999

 

General Services Administration

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.

Phone: (442) 265-1115

 

Human Resources

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy. Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait times. Applications for employment can be dropped off at County Administration building east entry.

Phone: (442) 265-1148

 

Information Technologies

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.

Phone: (442) 265-1040

 

Library

• Calipatria branch – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; open on Fridays for Grab and Go doorside service only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Holtville branch — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; open on Fridays for Grab and Go doorside service only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Heber branch – Monday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; open on Fridays for Grab and Go doorside service only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Salton City – Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; open on Fridays for Grab and Go doorside service only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: (442) 265-7100

Email: ImperialCountyLibrary@co.imperial.ca.us

 

Planning and Development Services

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy within the department’s southern lobby.

Phone: (442) 265-1736

 

Probation

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited occupancy.

Phone: (442) 265-2400

 

Procurement

Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.

Phone: (442) 265-1865

Email: Procuremen@co.imperial.ca.us

 

Public Administration/Area Agency on Aging

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy of two clients at a time.

Phone: (442) 265-7000

 

Public Defender

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; front lobby open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy, and interior of building is by appointment only. Services available via phone, email or video conferencing.

Phone: (442) 265-1705

Email:  jasongundel@co.imperial.ca.us

 

Public Health

Main building (935 Broadway, El Centro)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no walk-in service, appointments only.

Phone: (442) 265-1444

 

Registrar of Voters

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy.

Phone: (442) 265-1060

 

Retirement

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; appointments and limited walk-in service

Phone: (442) 265-7550

 

Sheriff

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; walk-in services available on limited basis.

Emergency services: 911

Non-emergency: (442) 265-2021

Jail and inmate information: (442) 265-2266

Records: (442) 265-2125

Civil: (442) 265-2011

Forms available at https://icso.imperialcounty.org/forms/

 

Social Services

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open to public with limited duration and subject to limited occupancy. Clients are encouraged to schedule appointments to avoid extended wait times.

Phone: (760) 337-6800

 

Treasurer

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; appointments and limited walk-in service.

Phone: (442) 265-1235

 

Tax Collector

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; please be advised that tax certificates and tax clearance certificates are available by appointment only.

Phone: (442) 265-1270

 

Workforce and Economic Development Office

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no walk-in service, appointments only

El Centro: 1550 Main St., (442) 265-7579

Brawley: 860 Main St., (442) 265-5376

Calexico: 301 Heber Ave., (442) 265-6192

 

Veteran Services

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no walk-in service, appointments only

Phone: (442) 265-3200

 

 

