County approves agreement to study air pollution near New River

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an agreement with an environmental consulting firm to monitor air contaminants near the New River in Calexico.
The supervisors, sitting as the Air Pollution Control Board, approved an agreement with Sonoma Technology Inc. (STI) to conduct the New River Pollutant Monitoring Project in an amount not to exceed $335,322.
Through this project, STI will collect high quality measurements of various air pollutants for a duration of six months at one location within Calexico in proximity to the New River. In addition, STI will perform data analysis, draft a final report, and present a summary of findings to the county’s AB 617 Community Steering Committee (CSC).
The county said in a release that the project will assist the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) in satisfying a key goal of its Community Air Monitoring Plan (CAMP) for the AB 617 Program Community Corridor of El Centro-Heber-Calexico.
Contingent on the findings and actions recommended by the CSC, the APCD will determine the next steps on addressing this potential emissions source.
The project is expected to begin data collection in August of this year and conclude January 2022.
STI was recommended for approval by the AB 617 Community Steering Committee (CSC) at its Feb. 10 meeting.
“I thank our Board of Supervisors for supporting this project that will benefit the community of Calexico and our Imperial Valley” said Matt Dessert, Imperial County air pollution control officer and co-chair of the CSC, “I’d also like to commend our AB 617 Community Steering Committee for their hard work and collaboration in identifying this project and seeing it come to fruition.”
“The Board of Supervisors applauds these efforts by our dedicated community members of the AB 617 steering committee,” Chairman of the Board and District 3 Supervisor, Michael W. Kelley said. “Through AB 617 and the work of our APCD, the county is committed in supporting whatever actions necessary to make cleaner air a reality for all those within our county.”
As part of the AB 617 program, APCD collaborates with Comite Civico del Valle and community members to develop air monitoring and emissions reductions plans designed around local air quality concerns. The program was established in the El Centro-Heber Calexico community corridor in 2018.
The New River Pollutant Monitoring Project is funded through the AB 617 California Air Resources Board Community Air Protection Program and will have no impact to the county general fund.
For more information, visit the El Centro-Heber-Calexico AB 617 website at www.icab617community.org.
