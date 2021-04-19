County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in March

EL CENTRO – A smaller labor force and a boost in employment in the leisure and hospitality sector helped Imperial County overcome the loss of nearly 1,500 farm jobs to show slight improvement in its unemployment rate.
According to the preliminary estimate released by the state Employment Development Department Friday, Imperial County posted a 15.7 percent unemployment rate in March. That compares to a revised 16 percent rate in February and a 20.l percent rate in March 2020.
California as a whole posted an 8.3 percent unemployment rate in March, while the nation came in at 6 percent.
Local employment in the farm sector dropped from 11,300 jobs to 9,800, the EDD’s estimates said. That loss of jobs was mitigated by a labor pool that dropped by 1,200 workers and the addition of 300 jobs in leisure and hospitality, as well as about 100 in mining, logging and construction.
The county’s current labor force, which currently sits around 65,100, is considerably smaller than it was in March 2020, when it was at 72,700.
Although the county’s unemployment rate continued to improve slightly in March, it remained the state’s worst, followed by the smaller counties of Colusa (15.4 percent) and Plumas (12 percent).
Marin and San Mateo counties held down the low end of the range with rates of 4.8 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.
