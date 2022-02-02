COVID claiming lives of more county residents

EL CENTRO – The number of Imperial County deaths reported from the COVID-19 virus increased by 22 in the last week, county Department of Public Health Director Janette Angulo told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
The pandemic has now locally claimed 845 lives, up from the 823 Angulo reported to the Board on Jan. 26.
The meeting was held by remote video due to the county’s COVID precautions.
Because there is a delay between the date of COVID deaths and the date they are reported due to the need to confirm the cause “we are expecting additional deaths,” Angulo said.
The latest reported death from the virus in the county is Jan. 19, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Public Health website, icphd.org.
The number of cases per 100,000 population in the county increased to 264, up from 251 a week ago, Angulo added.
“This is actually the highest (county) rate of the pandemic,” she said.
Other numbers that show just how pervasive the virus is even two years into the pandemic include a 41.2 percent local positivity rate, which Angulo said is also among the highest logged; 3,412 confirmed cases in the week of Jan. 13-19, and 102 patients hospitalized with COVID, including 28 in intensive care.
Angulo also reported 31 outbreaks in schools, employers and other congregant settings.
“In Imperial County we are seeing very high rates of community transmission,” she said.
County Health Officer Stephen Munday, a physician, discussed vaccines and their impact.
“If people are fully vaccinated and boosted, people are greatly protected from those severe outcomes and deaths,” he said.
Outcomes have been better among those with the initial vaccination and a booster, Munday added, especially for the immune-compromised. Those are patients with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and auto-immune diseases.
Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.
