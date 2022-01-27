COVID holds firm grip, health officials report

EL CENTRO — In a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Public Health Director Janette Angulo reported what many already know — the COVID-19 pandemic maintains a persistent grip on local residents.
“As you can see, there is quite a bit of activity in Imperial County over the last week,” Angulo said, presenting a slide show by remote video.
The board is holding meetings remotely amid the latest COVID surge.
“Jan. 10 was the highest peak at 722 cases,” Angulo added. “And 251 cases per 100,000 (population) is one of the highest of the pandemic.”
There were 97 patients hospitalized locally with COVID and no intensive-care unit beds available at either El Centro Regional Medical Center or Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, according to the latest reports, Angulo said. Contributing to the ICU bed situation is that sometimes even if there are open beds there may not be enough required staff to make them available.
Total county pandemic deaths were 823 and Angulo said, “We have reported additional deaths in the last week.”
New cases totaled 3,035 from Jan. 12-19, down slightly from 3,135 from Jan. 5-11, but still up from the 1,976 from Dec. 29-Jan. 4.
Reporting on the mobile testing unit that splits time between Stark Field in El Centro and the Calexico One Stop Center, and the fixed site at the Brawley Public Library Del Rio Branch, Angulo said, “There’s been a high demand for testing. There was a National Guard unit sent over. The mobile unit was testing 500 to 800 a day and we added hours to the Brawley site.”
County Health Officer Stephen Munday, a physician, stuck with his recurring theme.
“We still want to encourage people to get vaccinated and get boosters. It’s really clear they’re much less likely to get really ill or die,” he said.
“We want more tests. That increase in tests has really been helpful in getting people back to work,” Munday added.
He also said people should use the N-95 masks instead of the cloth masks because they protect better against the more virulent omicron variant and more are available than earlier in the pandemic when public health officials asked they be reserved for healthcare workers.
“That is why they are encouraging them for use outside the healthcare sector,” Munday said.
