CALEXICO — A driver on his way into the United States through the east port of entry on May 23 apparently had a good reason for deciding he wanted to make a U-turn.
According to a press release issue Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the 39-year-old male driver was transporting an estimated $1.5 million worth of fentanyl.
The incident reportedly began about 10 p.m., when a 2005 Ford Ranger arrived at the POE from the Mexico side. During an initial inspection, a CBP officer instructed the driver to move to secondary inspection.
Instead, the pickup apparently reversed course and the driver reportedly attempted to return to Mexico.
That didn’t work out. The release said CBP officers quickly responded and apprehended the driver.
They then drove the pickup through a machine, similar to an X-ray. It reportedly revealed anomalies in the gas tank and spare tire of the vehicle. A followup inspection using a human/narcotic detector dog resulted in the dog alerting to the vehicle, the release said.
CBP officers searched the vehicle and removed a total of 175 packages of fentanyl concealed in the gas tank and spare tire, weighing a total of 106.57 pounds, the release said.
“Transnational criminal organizations’ attempts to smuggle these dangerous drugs is a constant battle our CBP officers see on a daily basis,” said Anne Maricich, CBP deputy director of field operations in San Diego. “I am glad that the officer’s quick response kept officers and travelers safe and that it did not end in a tragic incident.”
The narcotics and vehicle were seized by Calexico CBP officers.
The driver, a permanent U.S. resident, was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations for further disposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.