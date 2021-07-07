CPD seek suspect in woman’s stabbing death

CALEXICO — A 28-year-old woman is dead and her suspected killer remained at large Tuesday after a verbal altercation between the two women early Sunday morning escalated.
In a release issued Tuesday, Calexico Police Department said Maria Guadalupe Palacios Perez, 22, is being sought in connection with the stabbing death of a woman identified only as “Michelle.”
The incident occurred sometime before 2:55 a.m. Sunday, when Calexico Police responded to a 911 hang-up at the 700 block of Contreras Court.
While officers were responding, 911 operators received a second call requesting an ambulance for a woman who was bleeding profusely. CPD said when officers arrived at the scene, they encountered two persons who were assisting Michelle, who had multiple stab wounds to her legs.
CPD officers provided medical aid until the arrival of paramedics, who initiated CPR.
The victim was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Witnesses reported the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation with a second woman, eventually identified as Perez. They said the fight turned physical and that Perez stabbed the victim with an unknown object.
According to a written statement attributed to CPD Officer Oscar Ruiz, “Michelle sustained two lacerations, which appeared to be stab wounds.”
Afterward, Perez and a male companion, who CPD said is believed to live in El Centro, left the scene in an unknown direction in a gray or silver vehicle, identified in Imperial County Sheriff’s Office logs as a Honda CR-V.
Perez’s whereabouts remained unknown as of press time. A be-on-the-lookout notice in the Sheriff’s Office activity logs said she was last seen wearing a pink top and black shorts. She was reportedly accompanied by a thin Hispanic male adult last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a light brown shirt and checkered shorts.
CPD said it is working with other local, state, federal and international law enforcement agencies to find Perez.
ICSO logs indicate two county units were dispatched to the crime scene. Both are marked as arriving at 6:46 a.m.
