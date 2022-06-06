Crime dog takes retirement

El Centro Sector Border Patrol K-9 Agent Amon is calling it a career after more than six years of service, the agency announced Sunday on Facebook. Since his first day of duty in March 2016, Amon's work has led to the seizure of 48.33 pounds of cocaine, 57 pounds of heroin, 2,198.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 44 pounds of fentanyl and $37,620 in U.S. currency, as well as the discovery of 54 concealed persons. Border Patrol did not say where Amon would be spending his retirement, but it's common for such dogs to remain in the care of their handlers. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. BORDER PATROL