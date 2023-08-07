DARE TO LIVE WITHOUT LIMITS: Coal to diamonds

Who wouldn't rather have a diamond than a piece of coal? But diamonds don't materialize out of thin air. Every diamond starts out as a piece of coal. Given enough time, heat, and pressure, the coal is transformed into a precious gem.
The process can't be rushed. There are no shortcuts. That's why diamonds are much more scarce than coal and substantially more valuable. Even though coal has a lot of unrealized potential, diamonds are a known quantity.
Are you a diamond or a piece of coal? You are a diamond if you are constantly striving to maximize and realize your potential. You're a piece of coal if you tend to follow the easiest, most expedient path.
A person who is a diamond, earns more money, has more opportunity, is more in demand, and stands out from the crowd more than their coal counterparts. The benefits of being a diamond far exceed the effort required to become one.
Anyone can transform themselves into a diamond. So why doesn't everyone become diamonds? Because it takes effort, persistence, and time. Without effort, nothing will happen. Without persistence, a person will give up. Without allowing enough time, there will be no results.
Too many people have a lotto mentality where they want results without putting in the requisite work. These people would be happy to become diamonds if there was a quick shortcut that provided instant results. Others are willing to do what it takes to get what they want.
William worked as a framer for a residential construction firm. William had a decent income along with steady work. He definitely lived comfortably. But William wanted more opportunity and growth. After ten years of doing the same job, he was becoming frustrated.
William didn't have time or energy to go back to school. Yet he had a desire to better himself. So, William did the one thing he had been taught to do when he needed information. He went to the library. Spending just 30 minutes a day, William read book after book on all facets of the construction trade.
In less than a year, William learned about plumbing, electrical, masonry, roofing, project management, building codes, and accounting. Along the way, he began to offer suggestions to his boss, Todd, on ways to cut costs by being more efficient and reducing waste.
William's ideas saved Todd a lot of money. Although William didn't get paid for his suggestions, he kept making them. The real estate market started to heat up and Todd's business began expanding. Todd offered William a position as a project manager which William was happy to accept.
Carol worked as a night stocker for a large national discount retail chain. Every shelf she stocked was always perfectly arranged when she was done. Carol even straightened up all of the adjoining displays as well. Wherever she walked in the store, she picked up merchandise from the floor, putting it back in the proper location.
On Thursdays, Ed, the district merchandiser, arrived at the store just as Carol finished her shift. Even though Carol had clocked out, she would stay and help Ed set up product displays. After a few months, Carol had learned a lot about store merchandising.
When Ed received a promotion, he recommended Carol as his replacement. It was unusual for a night stocker to be promoted directly to a merchandiser. Carol's supervisor gave her such a glowing recommendation that she got the position.
How can you become a diamond? Unlock your potential. Free yourself from limitations. Don't write off your dreams as unattainable. There is always a way. Put in the effort, never give up, and allow enough time for the results you want.
Bryan is the author of "Dare to Live Without Limits." Contact Bryan at Bryan@columnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com © 2023 Bryan Golden.
