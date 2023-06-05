DARE TO LIVE WITHOUT LIMITS: Cycles

Virtually all aspects of our world are cyclic. Hurricanes, earthquakes, the weather, wars, the economy, a person's mood, obstacles, and challenges all fluctuate with time. The characteristics and duration of cycles are best observed from a distance.
There are many time scales to consider. On a geologic time scale of tens of thousands of years, our planet has experienced major cooling and warming cycles. During the cold periods there have been ice ages. They have vanished as the temperature increased.
On a time scale of decades, we can experience prolonged periods of drought or excess precipitation. Hurricanes and earthquakes fluctuate in terms of numbers and intensity. But to anyone living through any natural disaster, the existence of cycles is of little comfort.
Each individual natural phenomenon has a beginning and an end. If a person were to be caught in a hurricane, without the knowledge that it would end, he or she would think that the world was disintegrating.
A perfect sunny day is not permanent either. At some point there will be clouds and rain. Since the weather changes daily, everyone is used to these cycles and everyone expects the weather to change.
Over the years, economic depressions and recessions have come and gone. There are people who have made fortunes, lost them, and then made them again. Those who recognize and adapt to the cyclic nature of life are best prepared to endure hardships and overcome obstacles.
Problems become exacerbated due to our limited perspective of time. You can get overwhelmed with a personal crisis. Feeling that you have entered some hellish endless quagmire is common.
The human perspective of time is hours, days, or weeks. But some of the cycles affecting you will span months or years. If you don't recognize this, you are prone to frustration. If you are not aware of cycles, you will believe no end is in sight.
Change results from cycles. With each end comes another beginning. Some cycles occur consecutively, while others happen concurrently. Concurrent cycles can be particularly tumultuous.
Throw a stone in a pond and the ripples emanate outward. Each individual wave is easily discernable and represents a consecutive cycle. However, if you toss in a handful of stones, the waves will crisscross making it difficult to identify individual waves. This is an example of concurrent cycles.
Concurrent cycles are frustrating because it's hard to discern different individual events. In this situation you can become overwhelmed. One strategy for handling this scenario is to separate the individual cycles.
Two months ago, Betty went back to college for the first time in 20 years to finish her degree. Last week she was laid off from work. Yesterday, Betty's car broke down. Each one of the cycles has a different time frame. Betty will get her car fixed, secure another job, and complete her degree. Her challenge is to visualize the end of each cycle before she gets frustrated.
Betty can also help minimize the cumulative effect of the overlapping of the three cycles by addressing each one individually. She should focus on the specific requirements of each cycle without being distracted by the others.
While Betty is sitting in class she shouldn't be thinking about her car or job search. During an interview, Betty shouldn't be outlining her term paper. Each one of her cycles demands specific attention.
Separate the individual cycles that are impacting you. Handle each one in turn rather than simultaneously. You have successfully gone through many cycles before and you will get though whatever you are facing now.
Bryan is the author of "Dare to Live Without Limits." Contact Bryan at Bryan@columnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com © 2023 Bryan Golden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.