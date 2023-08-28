DARE TO LIVE WITHOUT LIMITS: Growing older

The passage of time is unstoppable. From the moment you are born, you begin getting older. As time goes by, numerous changes occur. One of the most significant transformations is your perspective. When you are young, time seems to be endless. As you get older, the finite aspect of life becomes more real.
With the passage of years, your perception of the world alters. As you age, the way you react to various situations changes. The issues that are important to you shift. There are a lot of things you have control over, but getting older isn't one of them. When it comes to aging, everyone is in the same boat.
From birth through your early thirties, there is a lot of consistency. Your parents, siblings, and friends are all there. You don't sense any looming deadline. Your view of time is that it's virtually unlimited. Most of this period is spent learning and growing.
In the early part of your life, your future seems unlimited. You may be developing a career. You may be starting a family. There is no immediacy to accomplish anything. If you don't get something done this year, there is always next year. Old age is what happens to other people and it's so far in the future that it is not of any concern.
As you move into your forties and beyond, your perception of timelessness fades as the realization of your mortality increases. Time is going by faster each year. Months fly by. In the blink of an eye, another year is behind you. People you are close to start passing away. More of your future is behind you than ahead of you. Time no longer seems unlimited. You are powerless over its passage.
This is the period when a mid-life crisis may occur. Your life seems to be in a rut. You are searching for meaning, excitement, or change. You question the significance of your life's direction. The ever accelerating passage of time becomes more disturbing.
Whereas you became used to consistency during the first part of your life, you now have to deal with major changes. Your children are growing up and possibly moving far away. Your parents are becoming elderly or passing on. You may be facing health issues that were nonexistent not too long ago.
You might even become jealous of younger people who have the majority of their life ahead of them. Just don't forget you were in their position at one point and they will be where you are soon enough. All that matters is where you are now and your attitude toward life.
There is nothing you can do about getting older. However, you can control your reaction to it. Aging is a normal part of life. It affects everyone. Since you can't change it, you may as well accept it.
Age does have benefits. You've acquired much more knowledge and experience. As children go off on their own, your freedom grows. You have an opportunity to do things you passed up earlier due to time or financial constraints.
Stay positive as you get older. Concentrate on getting the most out of each day. Keep busy with activities you enjoy. Get involved with new and different endeavors. Exercise both your body and mind.
You can't turn back the clock, so don't dwell in the past. Don't put off things you want to accomplish. Do what you want to do. Don't worry about what other people think you should be accomplishing. It's your life.
There is no magic formula for dealing with growing older. You will be affected by many emotions. All you can do is keep moving forward. Stay active. Stay happy.
Bryan is the author of "Dare to Live Without Limits." Contact Bryan at Bryan@columnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com © 2023 Bryan Golden.
