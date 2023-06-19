DARE TO LIVE WITHOUT LIMITS: Guilt

Guilt is a powerful force. It compels you to act contrary to your own desires. When your conduct is influenced by guilt, you are either driven by your perception of what someone else will think or your own regret for past behavior. Persistent guilt creates internal turmoil that can lead to physical and mental problems.
Jim and Barbara are married with two young children. They live a full day's drive from Jim's parents. They used to live only an hour away, but moved three years ago when Jim had a great job offer. Jim's parents didn't want them to move and didn't understand why he couldn't get a job closer to them.
Jim feels guilty about moving. His parents constantly remind him how much they miss seeing their grandchildren. Jim and his family drive eight hours to visit his parents on every holiday and for part of his vacation.
Jim's feelings of guilt result from constant pressure from his parents. Several problems have arisen due to Jim's behavior. Barbara is upset that they never spend any of their holidays at home. She is also frustrated because they don't get to visit her parents that much.
The round trip to see Jim's parents consumes two days. Jim and Barbara's relationship is becoming strained. The problems will persist so long as Jim feels guilty about moving and behaves accordingly. Jim needs to realize that he didn't move to slight his parents and recognize the needs and well being of his wife and children have to be a priority.
George and Irene divorced when their daughter Stacy was five years old. Both George and Irene had good jobs and shared custody of Stacy. George gave Irene the house. Three years later, George married Sandy. Five years later, George and Sandy had a son, Paul.
Even though George's marriage to Irene wasn't working and their decision to split was mutual, George always felt guilty about what happened. Even after he married Sandy, George continued to give Irene extra money whenever she asked. He also would do repairs on Irene's house, often neglecting his own.
Sandy became very frustrated. She felt George was not making her and Paul a priority. George's continuing concern for Irene was a constant source of irritation causing many arguments between George and Sandy.
George has to understand that people get divorced and move on with their lives. He can't redo his relationship with Irene. George's actions are jeopardizing his relationship with Sandy.
Guilt can make you feel constantly miserable. It can affect your relationship with others. It can prevent you from getting on with your life. It can make you unpleasant to be around.
Guilt becomes debilitating when you constantly devote a great deal of time and energy to mitigating the past or sacrificing your well being in order to please others. If this provides some peace of mind, it may be OK. But when stress and strain results, a negative situation is compounded.
It's difficult, if not impossible, to please everyone. Don't abandon your own health attempting to satisfy others. If you try to always appease others, they won't be happy and neither will you. Following your own path doesn't make you inconsiderate.
Virtually everyone has done something they would do differently if they had it to do over. There are instances where it may be possible to "make it up" to someone you treated poorly in the past. If this is the case, apologize, take corrective action, and then move forward.
Bryan is the author of "Dare to Live Without Limits." Contact Bryan at Bryan@columnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com © 2023 Bryan Golden.
