DARE TO LIVE WITHOUT LIMITS: Look for the good

Do you have a tendency to see more negatives than positives in situations you face? Do you pick out shortcomings in people rather than identifying the good? Is it easier for you to find what's wrong instead of uncovering what's right?
Our world is far from a perfect place. There are very few absolutes. People are less than perfect. Situations are less than ideal. Most circumstances will have both good and bad aspects. You are free to choose what you concentrate on.
Some people, we'll call them bad finders, choose to focus on the bad. Regardless of what is happening, they look for the fly in the ointment. On a beautiful sunny, spring day, a bad finder will worry about sunstroke and dehydration.
The bad finder always has something negative to say about people he or she knows. Regardless of an individual's positive attributes, a bad finder zeros in on any perceived flaws. The bad finder constantly complains about other people and what's wrong with them.
Bad finders claim they are just being realistic. Bad finders are rarely happy. They grumble constantly. They are usually mired in some crisis. When they get past one emergency, they find another one to take its place. They are abrasive and hard to get along with.
People looking for the good, good detectors, have a different outlook. Regardless of the situation, a good detector has a knack to find the good, no matter how hidden it may be. This type of person considers a rainy weekend an opportunity to relax and catch up on some reading rather than something to be depressed about.
Good detectors identify the admirable traits in people. They motivate others by cultivating their good aspects. They are considered charismatic. Others respond to them well. They are pleasant to be around.
Good detectors maintain you can locate the good in most circumstances if you just make the effort to find it. They are almost always in good spirits. They have a cheerful personality. In general, they are happier and more content than bad finders.
Which category do you fall into? If you are a good detector, that's great. But what if you are a bad finder. Is there a way for you to change your outlook? Yes, through consistent practice.
Begin by monitoring the vocabulary you use to talk to yourself as well as to others. Since your mind believes what you tell it, you have to be vigilant as to what instructions you provide.
Stop using terms such as it won't work, good times won't last, I'm not lucky, there are always problems, what if I fail, I can't trust anyone, people always take advantage of me. Replace them with concepts that benefit you: there are always solutions, I can do it, I will do it, most people are good, and everyone has positive aspects.
Smile, especially if you don't feel like it. When you smile, you will feel good. Challenge yourself to find the good in every situation you encounter, even if it is only one point. Don't be cynical. There is always something positive. Keep looking until you find it.
Find something good in each person you know. Start with the people you don't like and identify just one aspect of them that is commendable. Do this on a regular basis. Whenever you get annoyed with someone, think about one of his or her good character traits.
When you change your outlook to find the good in life, you will be happier, more content, more successful, and more pleasant to be around. It takes some practice but anyone can do it.
Bryan is the author of "Dare to Live Without Limits." Contact Bryan at Bryan@columnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com © 2023 Bryan Golden.
