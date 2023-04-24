DARE TO LIVE WITHOUT LIMITS: Reader’s experiences

The principles and concepts I present in this column are far more than nice theories. They work, they produce good results, and they help people. Reading them is a good start but not enough. To have them work for you, you must actively put them into practice.
My motivation for writing this column is to help others improve their lives while realizing their potential. I receive many letters from the readers of this column relating how these concepts have helped them. Others write asking for advice with particular situations.
My readers are from all walks of life from across the country. In this week’s column I would like to share some of this correspondence with you.
One reader from the Northeast, “Susan,” wrote that she had been divorced for 20 years. Susan related that she had children and was estranged from her ex-husband. She thought she was failure as well as a bad mother. Susan said her thoughts were very negative. She didn’t feel good about herself or her life.
Susan wrote a letter to tell me how much she connected with one of my columns, “You Do Make a Difference.” The following two paragraphs are the essence of this article.
“You do make a difference. You are important. Who you are and what you do does matter. You may have wondered what's the purpose of life. Or perhaps you contemplated the nature of the big picture.
There are many more questions than answers. But we don't need all of the answers to lead meaningful lives. Everything you do and each person you impact has a ripple effect, just like a stone thrown into a pond.”
My column helped Susan feel better about herself. She realized her life was important and that she had indeed had a positive influence on many people.
“Robert,” a reader from the Midwest wrote to say how uplifting and helpful he found my columns. He asked if I could send him a copy of my article “Life is Messy.” Robert wanted to give it to his sister who had just been diagnosed with cancer.
Robert said his sister was devastated by the news and wanted to give up. He thought my column might help improve her mood. Along with a copy of the column he requested, I sent Robert the following:
“We all have to deal with unfortunate circumstances. Giving up is never an option. A defeatist attitude has no benefits whatsoever. Having a strong, positive, and determined mental attitude is the foundation for all of life. It's especially important for overcoming adversity.
Each of us has the power to get the most out of each day. All we can do is live for the present moment. Lance Armstrong is a perfect example of a person who chose to live his life to the fullest in spite of being diagnosed with cancer. He is an inspirational example of the power of determination.
Your sister has to keep in mind that there are many people who love and care about her and that she is not alone. She is more important to others than she realizes. We all have more power and potential inside us than we comprehend.
I wish you and your sister all of the best.”
After receiving my letter Robert sent me the following note:
“Thank you the beautiful and encouraging letter. It helped me and even moved my wife!”
Just like other readers, you can apply the principles from my column to your own life. They are proven to work by many of my readers. I wish you all of the best and invite you to write to me anytime.
