Designers have some of us ‘Puttin’ on the Ditz’

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 83F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 83F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High near 110F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.