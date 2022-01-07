CALEXICO — Imperial Regional Detention Facility recently concluded the last of a year-long series of community service projects in celebration of its operator Management & Training Corp.'s 40th anniversary.
IRDF's fourth quarter project was aimed battling homelessness in Imperial County. Those efforts included feeding the homeless communities of Calexico and El Centro ,and donating to the Imperial Valley Food Bank, the Salvation Army and House of Hope Women’s Shelter.
"This project brought us closer to our community as we reached out to new organizations and made some new partnerships," IRDF said in a release.
Prior to that, IRDF staff devoted the first quarter of 2021 to improving literacy by donating books to local organizations and Calexico's Camarena Library.
That was followed in the second quarter with a focus on combating hunger by conducting a food drive and donating to local non-profit organizations.
Third-quarter efforts focused on mental health awareness. IRDF conducted a mental health fair for staff and hosting talks by Imperial County Behavioral Health Services.
“We want to deeply thank our staff and community partners for helping us make a social impact in our community this year,” said Rolando Trevino, facility administrator. “It’s been so rewarding to invest in our community. We have great people in this area and look forward to contributing to other worthy causes in the future.”
