District attorney drops charges against former Brawley cop

BRAWLEY — The Imperial County District Attorney’s Office has dropped its case against a former city cop who was facing rape and other charges.
Deputy District Attorney Danuta Tuszynska moved to dismiss the charges against Ricardo Gabriel Valdez at a July 30 preliminary examination held at the Brawley Superior Courthouse “in the interests of justice.”
Valdez was arrested July 3, 2020. He faced charges of rape of an unconscious person, sexual battery by restraint, first degree residential burglary and assault by a public officer in connection to events alleged to have occurred June 21 while he was on duty.
Judge Monica Lepe-Negrete asked Tuszynska to elaborate on the basis for the dismissal.
Tuszynska responded that the dismissal was necessitated by additional exculpatory information connected to the case that has come to light over the past year.
“The current posture of the case is that while my office is normally loathe to dismiss a case that has the charges such as these, it’s the right thing to do, and so, therefore, we are moving to dismiss,” Tuszynska said.
The judge probed further: “It’s the right thing to do because you feel as though you could not move forward with regards to the sufficiency of the evidence, or …”
“The exculpatory information is such that it calls into question gravely the credibility of the complaining witness,” Tuszynska answered. “I can assure the court that had we had that information at the time the case was filed, it would not have been filed.”
Lepe-Negrete then granted the prosecuting attorney’s motion to dismiss, and that was that.
Valdez had been out on bail, and his bond was exonerated. Although he had been placed on administrative leave by Brawley Police Department since June 24, 2020, he later resigned from the force, according to Police Chief Jimmy Duran, so he will not be reinstated.
The Imperial County Sheriff’s Department led the criminal investigation.
Valdez was represented by Riverside criminal law attorney Graham Donath.
