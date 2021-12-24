East Coast photographer 'discovers' the Salton Sea

The latest book in Cindy Vasko’s “Abandoned” series, "Abandoned Salton Sea: Dystopian Panoramas," set to be released in January 2022, explores the greater Salton City area through her photography.
Abandoned Salton Sea is the 12th of 13 in Vasko’s series through Arcadia and Fonthill Media. The paperback will describe her explorations of East Shore, West Shore, Niland, Salvation Mountain, East Jesus, Slab City and more. In addition to her photography, Vasko also explores the rich history of the various regions and incorporates her own philosophical findings.
Vasko is an Arlington, Va.-based photographer whose other books include studies of New York, Maryland, the Catskill Mountains, southern New Jersey and more. She said her interest in the Salton area led her to join a Salton Sea photography workshop led by fellow photographer Keith Skelton in 2016. The group scoured the area from sunrise to sunset for a week, documenting the scenery with their cameras.
Vasko aimed to capture the beauty of nature retaking the land and memorialize the communities that once were. “I think they need to be remembered. There was once great life in these places, and no one wants to be forgotten.” Reminiscing on the experience, Vasko emphasized that the quirky artistic community of Salton differed from those of her other projects. The abandonment wasn’t just physical but also an “abandonment of conformity.” The unique scenery and the sad history contained in the photos moved her.
A happy accident sparked Vasko’s fascination with urban exploration and abandonment when she found an image of an abandoned asylum in Glendale, Md. “I became mesmerized with those photos, and I jumped down a rabbit hole until about 4 a.m. and couldn’t break away. I found the subculture of urban exploration the next day.” Vasko has since been a part of an exploration photography group that she attends weekly and frequently pushes the limits of her obsession with abandonment.
In 2017, Vasko signed a contract with Fonthill Media, a publishing group based out of the United Kingdom, to contribute to their America Through Time collection. Besides photography, Vasko is a prolific writer, completing each book in the series in just three months’ time. She said she finds divulging the history of her photography and crafting her thoughts for an audience’s consumption to be the most rewarding part of the book-writing process.
"Abandoned Salton Sea" will be available for purchase Jan 24 on the Arcadia Publishing website (www.arcadiapublishing.com), as well is through all major book retailers. While her allure to the offbeat continues, Vasko’s will wrap up the "Abandoned" series with the 13th book, "Abandoned Northern Virginia: Desolate Beauty," set to be released in February.
