EL CENTRO – An unidentified 27-year-old El Centro man was left in critical condition early Monday morning following a shooting in the 300 block of Imperial Avenue.
El Centro Police Department said in a release that officers responded to a report of three or four gunshots in that area at 1:39 a.m. They found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.
After being treated at the scene, the victim was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center and eventually flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.
ECPD Detective Antonio Hernandez said the department received multiple calls regarding the shooting and that the victim was unconscious when he was found.
ECPD said officers and detectives worked throughout the night collecting evidence and processing the scene. Hernandez said the motive remained unknown as of Monday afternoon.
There were also no updates regarding the victim’s condition, he said.
ECPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Hernandez at (760) 332-9312 or (760) 337-4502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.