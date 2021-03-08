Editor’s Notebook: The tragedy no one’s talking about

Recently, my father had the misfortune of hitting a man crossing a dark four-lane road in southeastern Missouri at night. There was no pedestrian crossing, and Dad didn’t see him coming until it was too late, about the point when the fellow was flying up into his windshield.
Fortunately, the man wasn’t killed. He did, however, turn out to be drunk as a skunk and was crossing the road with the single-minded purpose of visiting a liquor store to acquire more booze.
So it wasn’t Dad’s fault, and the accident report confirmed as much, but that doesn’t mean my father wasn’t deeply shaken by the experience. The truth is, the vast majority of us don’t want to hurt people, even if it’s not our fault.
Joe Beltran is a 68-year-old Havens and Sons semi driver who had the bad luck of being the other party involved in Tuesday’s accident near Holtville. I don’t know Mr. Beltran, but I’m going to speculate he didn’t want to hurt anyone either. I can’t even imagine the pain I expect he’s feeling.
Before we go any further here, let’s start by agreeing the accident and the deaths of 13 persons is a tragedy. I think settling on that much up front will help keep the rest of discussion in its proper context.
By this point, virtually everyone in this county and seemingly most of America has heard about what happened: Two SUVs loaded with undocumented migrants passed through a breach in the U.S.-Mexico border fence and found their way into Imperial County. A red Chevy Suburban, which reportedly was carrying 19 persons, counting the driver, was found on fire near State Route 115 and Interstate 8. Its occupants were found hiding in the brush nearby.
They were the lucky ones. The other 25, crammed into a 1997 Ford Expedition, were broadsided by a northbound semi on SR-115 after their vehicle entered from the west on Norrish Road. Twelve occupants of the Expedition, including the driver, died at the scene; another died at El Centro Regional Medical Center.
It shouldn’t have happened, but as agents with the U.S. Border Patrol will tell you, incidents like this happen on a smaller scale all the time.
We can debate immigration policy until we’re blue in the face, but there isn’t a single provision in U.S. law that condones slicing through 10 feet of steel bollard fencing and shuttling through almost four dozen clandestine travelers in overloaded passenger vehicles.
The vehicles were intended to be disposable. In fact, everyone in those vehicles was considered disposable by the people who put them there. The criminal organizations that arrange these brutal rides are less concerned with the safe arrival of their cargo than they are the collection of fares, which from what I understand can be substantial.
Now, of course, you and I have already agreed these lives were not disposable, and I’d wager so does Mr. Beltran, who had the bad fortune of meeting one of these illicit shuttles directly in his path.
I haven’t seen much concern expressed regarding Beltran. Most of the sympathy has been reserved for the dead and the injured in the other vehicle. Although there has been little official word regarding his condition, California Highway Patrol said Beltran sustained “major” injuries, and he wound up being airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.
I called his employer, Havens and Sons, Friday to see if I could find out how he was doing. They didn’t want to talk about it. I get that. It’s really easy to say the wrong thing after an incident such as this and wind up looking bad or awkward, but saying nothing doesn’t really work either. Even issuing a statement as mundane as, “We, like everyone, are saddened by Tuesday’s tragedy, and we extend our thoughts and prayers for the families of those who lost their lives and to the injured, that they may make a speedy recovery” at least acknowledges the tragedy and that people are hurting. It’s just good PR.
But that doesn’t mean the trucking company or its driver should be apologizing. Someone suggested on this newspaper’s Facebook page there would be a “huge settlement” over this. “Settlement for what?” I asked. “An SUV carrying roughly 2 tons of passengers breached an international boundary and crossed a state highway in the direct path of an oncoming semi. How is anyone else to blame for that?”
The fact is, Beltran is the only one of the 26 people involved in Tuesday’s wreck who wasn’t breaking the law. I assure you no one set foot in either of those SUVs who didn’t know he or she was trying to get away with something.
Beltran was just trying to do his job, as nearly as anyone can tell, and now he’s got to live with not only whatever physical toll the collision will take on his body, but the emotional one of being a party to the loss of 13 souls as well.
And it’s not fair to him for us in the media to ignore it while we are falling all over ourselves to share the heart-tugging stories of those killed or injured while they were in the act of committing a crime.
An innocent man was hurt Tuesday, as well. That is also a tragedy.
