El Centro church feeds the flock, eyes better community

EL CENTRO — On an unseasonably warm November afternoon, the sun veiled by a soft layer of cotton-candy clouds, upbeat music and the enticing smell of barbecue drifted through the air Saturday in a neighborhood on El Centro’s east side.
As members of the Johnson Chapel AME church at 264 E. Hamilton Ave. enjoyed the food and children frolicked on a large jumper, congregant Linda Sharp was simply a blur.
“I just became a member last week. I like this church because they do a lot for the community,” she said of why she was volunteering at the church’s Community Fun Day.
Sharp was cleaning up, bringing out food plates and whatever else was needed at a pace one of the children romping on the jumper would be hard pressed to match.
“I was born like this,” she smiled, when asked where her energy comes from. “They tell me I got to slow down. I don’t think so.”
From DJ Earl cranking out the tunes to pit master Ted Mack’s scrumptious BBQ, the scene brought out a wide grin from Pastor Martin Porter, who explained he was appointed to his El Centro post two months ago by his AME bishop in Los Angeles.
“It was planned recently. The goal is to make it annual, a family fun day event,” he said, taking a break in his office from the festivities.
However, he added the objective has a serious side that explained why all entering the church grounds were handed clipboards with a questionnaire to complete.
“We created a community assessment that meets the mission statement of my denomination, the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The mission is to administer to the social and spiritual development of all people,” Porter explained.
“This is our attempt that instead of telling people what we’re going to do, to find out what they need,” he added. “We don’t want to be known for doing everything poorly. We want to do something well.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on, Porter, who is also a real estate agent, noted the church faces very real challenges, including something as basic as determining its congregation.
Asked how many attend the church, he conceded, “It’s a tough question. Because of coronavirus some come in person, some online. I’ve got members who are only going to be online. But if you’re coming back to church, we want you vaccinated.”
DJ Earl and pit master Mack were clearly reveling in the festive atmosphere they helped bring to the day.
“I really like to play the music and make people happy and positive, and meeting people,” DJ Earl said. “I also came to meet the pastor and his wife (Anita).”
Mack noted he also sings at church services.
“God’s blessed me with two talents: singing and cooking. I don’t know which I do best,” he said in a baritone that hinted at his vocal skills.
“I like the people, the spirituality, the community. It’s a nice place to be,” he said, adding he has been a church member for three years.
Mack said he learned cooking from his grandmother, who raised him in Virginia, where he attended Hampton University.
“She kept me in the kitchen and in the church. I love eating, so I developed a love for cooking,” he said. “That’s the joy I get from cooking. Putting a smile on the faces when they eat.”
The day was also about the children who, besides the jumper, player cornhole and got their faces painted. However, Khloe Marsh, 8, daughter of member Erica Reyes, was also on the job, despite taking part in the jumping activities.
“I’m telling some of the kids not to tear up the thing (jumper) because I saw them ripping it up,” she said in a soft voice.
That type of dedication from a young member might give Pastor Porter hope his aspirations for an annual event will come true.
