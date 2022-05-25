El Centro hospital locked down due to threat

Editor’s note: This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
El Centro Regional Medical Center and its related facilities were placed on “lockdown” this morning due to a “credible threat,” hospital Chief Executive Officer Adolphe Edward said about 9:15 a.m. during a live feed on the facility’s Facebook page.
An unidentified person came into the hospital and made the threat, Edward said in an interview a short time later. However, stating he “cannot share more for now,” he declined comment on the time of the threat and its nature.
However, Deputy Police Chief Robert Sawyer said officers were investigating a threat he described as “verbal” and that additional information would be released as it became available.
“We believe it is an isolated incident. No weapons were brandished. There is no imminent danger to the safety of the hospital or the surrounding community. The hospital is taking proper precautions,” Sawyer added.
“We have received a credible threat,” Edward said during the Facebook feed. “We acted on it this morning by placing the hospital, the clinics and all the outlying buildings, on lock down.”
“We want everybody to know this threat we believe is very credible and has been shared with the police,” he added. “For the safety of patients and staff we will continue on lock down until we get communication back from police.”
Hospital and clinic operations are being affected in various ways by the lock down but the hospital facilities, including the emergency department, are still receiving patients.
El Centro police are investigating the matter and also helping with security, Edward added.
“All guards are in. We have security on high alert. Restricted access and control access is in full force at all locations until the threat is contained,” he said.
Other effects included visitors being limited to one per patient and staff remaining on site for their protection, Edward said. However, staff arriving for shifts were being allowed in.
