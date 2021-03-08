Enrolled providers may begin vaccinating all eligible groups

EL CENTRO – Starting today, all county providers enrolled in California’s COVID-19 vaccine program may begin administering vaccinations to patients within all eligible groups.
This change was announced Thursday during the county’s weekly COVID-19 press conference. To this point, local pharmacies and medical clinics registered in the program have concentrated on administering shots to patients 65 and older. With the change, they will also be able to serve eligible healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, emergency services workers, eligible education and childcare personnel, and workers in food and agriculture.
Starting March 15, clinics will also be able to vaccinate patients 16 to 64 with conditions that would put them at high risk for COVID. These conditions include cancer, pulmonary disease, severe obesity and type 2 diabetes.
March 15 is also when Imperial County Public Health Director Janette Angulo said the county and its enrolled vaccine providers will go live with the state’s MyTurn vaccine appointment and notification system. Through MyTurn, state residents can visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to see if it’s their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If they are not currently eligible or if there are no open appointments, they can sign up to be notified when it’s their turn.
Currently, Imperial County residents signed up for MyTurn would not receive appointment notifications for local providers.
“Every enrolled provider must be on-boarded onto MyTurn,” Angulo said, “and so we have been having conversations with the state and the MyTurn staff to see how that process is going to work.”
As of Thursday, 35,350 COVID vaccine doses had been delivered in the county and 29,171 had been administered.
Angulo said 8,510 vaccine doses are due in the Valley this week. That includes 3,510 Pfizer doses and 2,600 Moderna doses. It will also include 2,400 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.
“We’re super excited about that,” Angulo said.
The J&J/Janssen vaccine was granted Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization on Feb. 27. It is a single-dose human adenovirus viral vector COVID-19 vaccine delivered into muscle.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the J&J/Janssen vaccine was 66.3 percent effective in clinical trials at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who had no evidence of prior infection two weeks after receiving the vaccine. People had the most protection two weeks after getting vaccinated.
The vaccine had high efficacy at preventing hospitalization and death in people who did get sick. No one who got COVID-19 at least four weeks after receiving the J&J/Janssen vaccine had to be hospitalized, CDC said.
Early evidence suggests that the J&J/Janssen vaccine might provide protection against asymptomatic infection, which is when a person is infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 but does not get sick.
“Like the other two vaccines that have already been released, it is very effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” Imperial County Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday said during Thursday’s press conference.
“The logistics of the vaccine are amazingly different than the first two and just much easier,” he said. “That means it will be much easier to roll out to populations that are hard to reach.”
Asked whether patients should hold out for a preference among the three available vaccines, Munday advised against making such distinctions. “All of these are effective,” he said. “They’re all fantastic vaccines, and the vaccine you should get is the first one that is available to you.”
